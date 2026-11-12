Thanks4Giving 5k and splash happens this weekend in Asbury Park

It's almost here. The Turkey Dash 5k and Turkey Splash is coming to the boardwalks of Asbury Park, Ocean Grove, and Bradley Beach this weekend. And what a great weekend it's shaping up to be for such an event.

Not only will you get to strut like a turkey (optional strut, of course), you'll also be supporting a very special cause with Special Olympics New Jersey. And that alone makes this 5k and splash so special..

It's all part of the Thanks4Giving events happening throughout the day. First thing's first, here are the details.

Thanks4Giving - Turkey Dash 5k

You get to run a timed event right on the boardwalks of Asbury Park, Ocean Grove, and Bradley Beach, beginning and ending at 4th Avenue along the boardwalk in Asbury Park. You can register on-site the day of the event.

Thanks4Giving - Turkey Splash

If you're feeling brave, you can also take a splash into the chilly Atlantic Ocean. And like the Turkey Dash, The Turkey Splash also benefits Special Olympics New Jersey. Do note, however, that online registration has ended. The splash takes place just north of Convention Hall in Asbury Park.

Asbury Park's Convention Hall at sunrise (Bud McCormick) Asbury Park's Convention Hall at sunrise

Thanks4Giving Details

Thanks4Giving is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 14, with check-in for the Turkey Dash 5k beginning at 9:30 a.m. The race itself kicks off at 11:30 a.m.

Check-in for the Turkey Splash begins at 11:30 a.m. with the splash taking place at 1 p.m. Then the Thanks4Giving Bash happens afterward beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The check-in tent is located at the Sunset Pavilion Grass Lot in Asbury Park, and more details on the days festivities can be found here.

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for November (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during November. Some new events have been added for 2026. Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.