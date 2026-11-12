THC drinks leave NJ liquor stores Friday unless Sherrill signs this bill
If THC seltzers are your thing, you might want to stop at the liquor store on the way home tonight.
Unless Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) signs a bill sitting on her desk, New Jersey liquor stores have to stop selling intoxicating hemp drinks on Friday, Nov. 13.
As of Thursday morning, she hasn’t signed it.
What happens Friday
The state’s ban on selling intoxicating hemp drinks in liquor stores “becomes effective on November 13,” according to the Cannabis Regulatory Commission.
After that, hemp drinks with more than 0.4 milligrams of THC per container count as cannabis. They’ll only be sold at licensed cannabis dispensaries.
Selling them online or through vending machines is already illegal.
The bill that could buy more time
S4635 would push the cutoff back to Dec. 11, or later if federal hemp rules are delayed.
It passed the state Senate 37-0 on Oct. 22 and the Assembly 75-2 on Oct. 29, according to The Marijuana Herald. That sent it to Sherrill.
She hasn’t said whether she’ll sign it.
🔗 NJ liquor stores could get more time to sell THC seltzers
What it means for you
- If she signs it before Friday: Liquor stores can keep selling THC drinks for about another month.
- If she doesn’t: Thursday is likely the last day to buy them at a liquor store.
- Either way: Dispensaries can keep selling regulated cannabis drinks.
A short-lived market
These drinks took off fast. Now they’re running out of time just as fast.
I’ll update this story the moment the governor acts.
Marijuana legal in NJ: How do the laws work?
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt