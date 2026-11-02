If you’ve been seeing “last chance” signs over the THC seltzers at your local liquor store, hold off on stocking up.

New Jersey’s Nov. 13 deadline for liquor stores to stop selling hemp THC drinks is about to move. The Legislature has voted to push it to at least Dec. 11. It just needs Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s (D) signature.

Under the current law, Nov. 13 is the last day of sales, with the ban starting Nov. 14.

I wrote back in October about how strange it is that a liquor store can sell you overproof rum but not a THC seltzer, which, in my experience, hits softer than one martini. So yes, I’ve been watching this one closely.

What lawmakers just did

The bill, S4635, is sponsored by Senate President Nicholas Scutari (D-Union). According to The Marijuana Herald, it passed the Senate 37-0 on Oct. 22. The Assembly then passed it 75-2 last Thursday, which sent it to the governor. Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak (D-Middlesex) sponsored the Assembly version.

The bill drops the Nov. 13 cutoff. In its place is a “federal compliance date”: Dec. 11, 2026, or the day the new federal hemp restrictions take effect, whichever comes later. It can’t be any earlier than Dec. 11. If signed, it takes effect immediately.

Why December 11?

That’s the current date for Washington’s crackdown on hemp THC products. Congress redefined hemp last fall in a way that would make most THC drinks illegal nationwide. President Donald Trump (R) signed a one-month delay in September, pushing the start to Dec. 11, unless Congress acts again.

New Jersey’s deadline is being tied to the federal one. If Congress delays again, the bill moves New Jersey’s date with it, so lawmakers won’t have to vote on this again.

After the deadline, THC drinks will be sold only at licensed dispensaries in New Jersey. | Google Maps Storefront of the Jersey Meds recreational dispensary on Route 31 in Pennington

What doesn’t change

The other rules stay the same, according to the NJ Division of Taxation and the Cannabis Regulatory Commission:

You still have to be 21.

Drinks are capped at 5 mg of THC per serving and 10 mg per container.

No online sales, no vending machines.

Gas stations and convenience stores still can’t sell them.

Bars can’t sell them for drinking on site. Only bars with a package goods license can sell them, and only to take home.

What happens when the deadline does hit

Once the cutoff arrives, any drink with more than 0.4 mg of THC per container is treated as cannabis in New Jersey. That means you’ll only find it at a licensed dispensary, and it has to come from a licensed cannabis manufacturer.

Liquor stores are out of the THC business at that point. And if the governor doesn’t sign the bill before Nov. 13, Delaware, which lets liquor stores keep selling them under its own state rules, would be an option until the federal ban kicks in Dec. 11.

The bottom line

If Gov. Sherrill signs, your liquor store can keep selling THC seltzers into the holiday season. After that, it’s the dispensary or nothing, unless Congress changes course.

That makes the most practical gift of the season a THC seltzer bought before Dec. 11. Just don’t put it in a stocking for the kids.

The thoughts and opinions in this story are those of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Eric “EJ” Johnson.