New Jersey residents name the state’s most romantic restaurant

If you have a big special occasion coming up, New Jersey residents have chosen the most romantic restaurant in the state to celebrate it.

New Jersey's Most Romantic Restaurants According To You

Maybe it's a loved one's birthday, or possibly you're celebrating a big anniversary. Whatever the special occasion is, you want the highlight of the celebration to be a romantic dinner at a great New Jersey restaurant.

I didn't want to limit the possibilities to any particular region of the state, so I went on several social media platforms and asked New Jersey residents to name their favorite special occasion restaurant for a romantic dinner.

Photo by Yimeng Zhao on Unsplash Photo by Yimeng Zhao on Unsplash

I already had a favorite in mind, and I wanted to see if it made the list. Plus, I thought that a "top 3 most romantic New Jersey restaurants for special occasions" list could make a good bucket list for all of us this season.

My Choice For Most Romantic New Jersey Restaurant

If you ask me, the choice is simple. There is this gorgeous restaurant in Sea Girt named Scarborough Fair that is beautifully decorated. It always has amazing food and great service. It's my big occasion, romantic, go-to restaurant.

Read More: Which New Jersey Restaurant Is Our Best Kept Secret?

But what about you? Which New Jersey restaurant will residents choose as the best romantic, special occasion restaurant?

Google Maps Google Maps

We counted the votes and came up with a top three list for you. Here it is:

#3 Washington Inn, Cape May

#2 Scarborough Fair, Sea Girt

#1 Smithville Inn, Smithville

These are all great choices. Now we all have a bucket list of some of the best restaurants in the Garden State. Enjoy!

The Most Romantic Spots In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo