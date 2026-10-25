Tony Boy’s expands gourmet sandwich empire across NJ with two new locations
If you’re looking for a gourmet sandwich shop that can do it all: eat in, pickup, delivery, and catering, look no further than Tony Boy’s, a local gem that is expanding its footprint in New Jersey.
The owner, Anthony Marra Jr. was destined to dominate the food business, having both parents in the industry.
He started off with a restaurant in Livingston, NJ over a decade ago. After toying with the menu, he mastered the art of creating unique and tasty sandwiches and salads, leading to the creation of Tony Boy’s.
With a positive reaction from the community Tony Boy’s was able to expand to a second location in 2020.
Marra hasn’t looked back since.
Lovingly referred to as “The King of the Cutlet,” Tony Boy’s serves a full menu of gourmet sandwiches, signature cutlet sandwiches, fresh salads, cheesesteaks, and more.
All food is made with quality ingredients and built for maximum flavor. Marra pledges that he makes the food for customers the same way he would make it for himself.
Tony Boy’s is up to five New Jersey shops, with two more coming soon.
Currently, you can find them at the following Garden State locations:
⚫ 10 E Mt Pleasant Ave. in Livingston
⚫ 90 Park Ave. in Madison
⚫ 263 Changebridge Rd. in Pine Brook
⚫ 8 S. Fullerton Ave. in Montclair
⚫ 102c North Union Ave. in Cranford
The two newest Tony Boy’s locations will be at 239 Berdan Ave in Wayne, NJ and 2 Broadway in Denville, NJ.
Officially opening dates are not yet available on the restaurant’s website, but they are said to be “coming soon!”
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.