⚫NJ 101.5 personalities recall meeting Beach Boys founder Mike Love

⚫Backstage meet-and-greets gave them a chance to meet a music legend

⚫Steve Trevelise plans to replay his interview with Love Monday night

Beach Boys founder Mike Love spent time with some New Jersey 101.5 personalities over the years and left an impression on them.

The news came late Saturday night in a statement from his publicist, Katie Altman. No cause of death was given. Love had called off numerous Beach Boys shows during the year due to illness. One of his last appearances was on stage in a wheelchair in Pittsburgh.

New Jersey 101.5's Eric Johnson said there will be some extra Beach Boys music on Sunday to honor Love and the Beach Boys.

"I'd argue The Beach Boys classics are the Christmas music of summertime," Johnson said. "So many of us grew up with The Beach Boys. Their most legendary run was in the 60s, but the band never stopped touring, and they were still putting hits on the Top 40 in the 80s with Kokomo."

ALSO READ: Mike Love dies at the age of 85

Mike Love and John Stamos perform during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame) Mike Love and John Stamos perform during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City.

Big Joe got to take listeners backstage to meet a music legend

New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry said he took listeners backstage at the PNC Bank Arts Center for a meet-and-greet with Love. He said it was a thrill for him and them to meet a music legend.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for his music. I have a tremendous amount of respect for what it represented, and how they delivered it. It was nice to meet a legend that put that forward," Big Joe said.

Weekender Bob O'Brien got to both introduce Love and the Beach Boys on stage and talk to him. Bob said that his colleagues were afraid to talk to him because his reputation for being "short and very curt" preceded him. Bob found him to be anything but.

"He was the most pleasant person. We had the greatest conversation, all about all the music, and the inspiration, and all the cars, and all the fun stuff, the fun years of touring. It was just a wonderful experience," O'Brien said.

ALSO READ: Mike Love talks with Steve Trevelise

Bob O'Brien's single of the Beach Boys hit Surfin' autographed by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston (Bob O'Brien, Townsquare Media) Bob O'Brien's single of the Beach Boys hit Surfin' autographed by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston

Bob O'Brien still treasures an autograph from Love

On a separate occasion, Bob, who is a collector of vinyl, not only got to do the introduction but got a special autograph.

"Before the concert I got an autograph from both him and Bruce Johnston on their very first record, Surfin' on the X record label. Then, I got to introduce them on stage, which was a wonderful treat, and I have a picture with him, which I will treasure always," O'Brien said.

New Jersey 101.5 night show host Steve Trevelise said he had a good conversation with Love in 2025 on the phone before he played the PNC Bank Arts Center. They talked about a psychologist in Sheffield, England, who researched what songs make people feel the best. Good Vibrations came in at number one, beating out the Beach Boys' perceived rival, the Beatles.

“It was an amazing time period. The Beatles would be coming out with stuff, we’d be coming out with stuff. Motown was amazing. It was a time that was rich in music. But my cousin Brian [Wilson] and I were able to get together and sit at the piano and come up with these songs, whether it be about surfing, cars, or girls. We just kept going, one after another. We had these hit records. They say we have more Top 40 records than just about anybody," Love told Trev.

Steve plans to replay the interview on his show Monday night.

(Includes material Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom