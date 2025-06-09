The Beach Boys return to New Jersey with a performance at the PNC Bank Arts Center on Saturday, June 14. Mike Love, the band’s frontman and lyricist, spoke about the group’s legacy and iconic hits on The Steve Trevelise Show.

Love recalled the inspiration behind the 1966 classic "Good Vibrations," including the creation of the word “excitations,” famously featured in the lyrics.

“That was done during the Vietnam War. There was student unrest; there were integration issues. But I wanted to do something about the really sweet part of the ’60s, which is a girl who was all into nature and flower power,” Love said. “So I did a poem about a girl who was into all that kind of good stuff. And I did come up with the idea of ‘good excitations,’ but it rhymes with vibrations.”

Love noted that Good Vibrations had a significant emotional impact.

“There's a psychologist in Sheffield, England, a couple of years ago, who wanted to find out what songs make people feel the best. He did some research with a bunch of people and found that Good Vibrations came in at number one for making people feel good.”

Competition with The Beatles

Reflecting on the musical rivalry of the 1960s, Love said: “It was an amazing time period. The Beatles would be coming out with stuff, we’d be coming out with stuff. Motown was amazing. It was a time that was rich in music. But my cousin Brian [Wilson] and I were able to get together and sit at the piano and come up with these songs, whether it be about surfing, cars, or girls. We just kept going, one after another. We had these hit records. They say we have more Top 40 records than just about anybody.”

Despite the competition, Love proudly pointed to a high point.

“Good Vibrations went to No. 1 in Great Britain, and in the fall of ’66, we were voted the number one group in Great Britain — number two, the Beatles. So that was pretty amazing.”

When asked what he considers the greatest song he’s written, Love responded, “I think Good Vibrations is probably the most unique and avant-garde, and for its time, our biggest hit. But then Kokomo came along. Twenty-two years later, in ’88, it went to No. 1, and that’s probably the biggest-selling single we’ve ever had — and the biggest sing-along in our concerts. Everybody sings along to it because they’ve seen us on Full House. Many generations of younger fans have learned that song from watching Full House reruns with our friend John Stamos, who will be with us at PNC.”

John Stamos with the Beach Boys

John Stamos with the Beach Boys

Stamos, according to Love, should be an honorary Beach Boy. “This will be the 50th year he’s been on stage with us. He came out 50 years ago on July 4 at one of our big concerts in Washington, D.C. He loves playing drums — he played before he became a TV star. It’s one of his true loves.”

Also on the bill for the June 14 show is country duo Locash.

“They had the No. 1 song in country, Hometown Home, just recently,” Love said. “They’re friends of ours. They wanted to do a song called Beach Boys, so they came and got us to sing with them. We did our I Get Around for the opening of it, and it was really fun. We have a great time with those guys — sometimes they come out with their band, sometimes just the two of them. We always have a good time.”

Tickets for The Beach Boys’ June 14 performance at the PNC Bank Arts Center are available at Ticketmaster.com.