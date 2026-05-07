Since we went on a true health kick avoiding seed oils, sugar and processed food, we are spending much more time making dinners at home.

Of course, a lot easier than when I was campaigning seven days a week with seven plus events/stops every day.

Had mushrooms from the PA Dutch Market and cooked chicken breast that Jodi left for me and her mom. as she is in San Diego for the week.

I had a two-hour window so, I thought, cream sauce and pasta.

First thing to do is slice and cook the mushrooms, then spread them across the pan with some avocado oil and let them brown on low heat.

Don't touch them until one side is cooked, then flip.

After flipping, add some butter to the pan; you'll thank me for that step. Set the cooked, browned buttery mushroom aside in a bowl.

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva loading...

Building a homemade cream sauce with real ingredients

Now for the sauce: Dice a small onion and add to a stainless-steel pan on low heat with butter and a little extra virgin olive oil.

Once you cab start to see through the onions, add a few cloves of chopped garlic. Don't burn the garlic.

After about a minute, deglaze the pan by adding at least a cup of white wine. Only drinkable wine.

Let the wine come up to a low simmer and cook for about 3-4 minutes.

Next, add a few tablespoons of flour. I prefer ancient grain, Einkorn.

Continue whisking until the flour is blended and smooth.

Cook for at least another 5 minutes, then turn off the heat and slowly whisk in about a cup of mike (raw is best) and a half cup of heavy cream, raw.

Continue stirring and scrapping the bottom of the pan.

Stainless whisk, stainless pan.

Add salt, crushed red pepper and black pepper and chopped parsley. Once it's all smooth, turn on the heat and add the cooked chicken breast chopped into bite sizes pieces and grated Parmesan Reggiano.

Photo by Francesco Esposito on Unsplash Photo by Francesco Esposito on Unsplash loading...

Best pasta tips for a healthier homemade dinner

Boil the pasta, I used rigatoni. No enriched flour, no chemicals and bronze cut.

Boil about 7-8 minutes for al dente and then with a slotted spoon add the cooked pasta to the sauce.

Serve from the sauce pan. I also cooked some sausage on the side, so two meats.

Top with fresh Italian parsley and more parmesan.

Enjoy.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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