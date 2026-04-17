This isn’t your mom’s egg salad — Spadea shares his recipe

As we discuss often on the show, I'm on a mostly protein diet consisting of eggs, meat, butter, tallow and fish.

Combined with hot (Bikram) yoga three to four times a week and a seven-day work schedule, I'm feeling stronger and more focused at 57 than I felt at 47.

One of the easy proteins to keep your body fueled is hard-boiled eggs. I leave a container in the fridge to grab and go, a little sea salt and your perfect food snack is ready. I also love egg salad.

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The surprising ingredient that boosts protein and nutrients

To increase the nutrients and protein value, try adding sardines.

Start with six hard-boiled eggs (boiled for nine minutes, or steamed) so the yolk isn't overcooked and adds a little creaminess to the salad.

I cut the eggs up with scissors in a bowl, then add celery salt, cracked black pepper and cayenne.

Then two tins of wild sardines, skinless and boneless, in extra virgin olive oil.

Drain the oil and add the fish.

Same technique; cut 'em up with scissors, then you need some homemade mayo.

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How to make Spadea's homemade mayo

To make the mayo, you need ¾ cup of avocado oil, one raw egg, and one raw egg yolk.

Kosher salt, a teaspoon of Dijon, fresh-squeezed lemon juice and a teaspoon of white wine vinegar.

Use an immersion blender placed at the bottom of a wide-mouth jar and mix until creamy and fully blended.

You'll need about two tablespoons to mix into the egg & sardine salad.

If you want some crunch, dice up some celery stalks and add them to the party.

Serve on lettuce, sourdough bread, crackers, or just eat it out of the bowl.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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