I work very hard to find food that has healthy, natural ingredients.

We don't buy products with "enriched" or "fortified" anything, no added sugar, and no seed oils.

Buying bread has become a chore, and finding pizza dough is nearly impossible. After many months of trying different products, I found a product that has organized ingredients and is delicious.

Here's the catch: you got to do a little work.

There is no such thing as instant health.

If you want to eat the most vitamin-rich, bioavailable nutrients, you want red meat, but you have to cook it. Buying prepared food gives you no guarantee that you won't have added sugar, seed oils and preservatives that your body shouldn't be ingesting.

We are making dinner at home at least five or six times a week now, and we feel better, stronger, more alert and have more efficient sleep.

With my seven-day schedule including hosting on Newsmax and here at New Jersey 101.5, I have the most downtime on Sunday after the show in NYC and on Monday after the radio broadcast, so Monday has become "carb night."

If I'm going to have carbs, pizza is one of my go-tos.

I found a product online called "Prepa Pizza," so I gave it a try.

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva loading...

How to make the "Prepa Pizza" dough

Let's say, this is going to be a regular thing in our house. The key is you really need to prep the dough a day in advance.

The instructions are easy to follow and all the ingredients are pre-measured, so you watch a five-minute video, create the starter "Poolish" and then mix your dough the next day and let it rise.

Here's a list of the ingredients:

1- 00 Milled Farina

Organic Italian Grown Soft Wheat Flour - W-310 Rating

2- Mediterranean Sea Salt

Harvested Off The Coast Of Sicily

3- Organic Olive Oil

Cold-pressed and USDA Certified

4- Organic Honey - Optional Use If Vegan

It has natural sugar

5- Active Dry Yeast

Formulated Specifically For Pizza Making

6- Diastatic Malt Powder

Organic Wheat Browning Assistant

Photo by Mike Gattorna on Unsplash Photo by Mike Gattorna on Unsplash loading...

How I make my homemade pizza at home

Once you have your dough, let it sit and warm up on the counter before stretching it out.

Add garlic powder, sea salt and hot pepper flakes. Shred a little par reg and spread some of the "mother sauce" as a base.

The mother sauce is simple: crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil. basil and salt, then top with sliced pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

I bake at 550 degrees for 6 minutes, then another 2 minutes under the broiler.

Enjoy.

Here are 9 Farm-to-Table Restaurants to Check Out in the Garden State For those who like farm-fresh food and ingredients when they dine out, you’ll be happy to know that New Jersey has a vibrant farm-to-table dining scene with many restaurants committed to sourcing local and seasonal ingredients. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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