I love fish.

And I love the latest trend of tin fish, which I was eating long before it became cool.

I've written about my sardines and eggs dish and the right cheese to pair with garfish, but on Ash Wednesday I needed a protein to go with the mac and cheese we made to honor the sacrifice of no meat on the day of prayer and fasting.

Tin fish trend meets Ash Wednesday

I ordered some white anchovies a few weeks ago to add to the tin fish collection, but Jodi hates them, too fishy.

So, it was just me.

A few weeks ago I tried to include the fish in a pasta last week, and let's just say it wasn't my best work, I went with a more traditional Spanish Tapas.

Fish, oil, vinegar and garlic.

Simple Spanish tapas with white anchovies

I plated the fish out of the can after I drained the oil, then a spritz of white wine balsamic vinegar, which we order from an importer, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, which we buy from an importer who brings oils in from around the world.

Then I added a little cayenne pepper and some cracked black pepper, and sliced a clove of garlic to put it on the top of the fish.

I served with some toasted no-seed-oil pita with a dollop of homemade mayo on the side.

Delicious.

Although it did smell a little fishy, I may try a spritz of lemon next time.

