You can look like a pro-mixologist and impress the guests without being a professional bartender.

It's about having the right ingredients and matching the flavors of the season.

When I think of cocktails for Thanksgiving, bourbon and scotch top the list. On a recent trip across the country, Jodi and I found a great bar in an alley behind a hotel and had a fantastic 'old school' drink, a Rob Roy.

My twist on a classic Rob Roy recipe

This one was a little different because it was made with Monkey Shoulder, which is a less expensive, sometimes referred to as an entry-level scotch.

I changed it up a bit for my home presentation: 3 parts Monkey Shoulder, 1 part Antica Sweet Vermouth, a few dashes of orange bitters and Angostura bitters.

Add the ingredients to a shaker filled with ice and shake until the sides of the container are super cold.

Strain into a cocktail glass, or a martini glass, then garnish with a dark maraschino cherry and a sliver of orange, or use a candied orange peel to add a little sweetness.

Either way, it's a great cocktail before you dive into the Thanksgiving turkey.

Enjoy!

