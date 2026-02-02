What are lupini beans? The high-protein snack explained

You need a diet that is high in protein, bioavailable nutrients and with the right amount of fiber.

As much as I love and promote red meat, if I need to have a vegetable/plant accompaniment to the meat, Lupini beans are the No. 1 choice in the Spadea house.

The high-protein, high-fiber superfood most New Jerseyans overlook

Lupini beans are delicious and high in protein, nutrients and fiber.

For me, I pop the bean out of the skin and enjoy, but some like the extra fiber and eat the whole bean.

Either way, this treat going back to the Egyptians and the Roman empire will satisfy your hunger, provide you body with what it needs and impress your foodie guests.

Simple lupini bean recipe: an easy, healthy side dish at home

Here's how we serve them in our house:

Rinse the beans out of the jar and put in a large bowl, then dice a sweet onion and a couple celery stalks and add them to the bowl.

Cracked black pepper and red pepper flakes next, then some extra virgin olive oil.

Taste it first; you may not need to add salt because they're salty out of the jar, but if you do, coarse sea salt is best.

Let them sit for an hour in the fridge and then serve them room temperature.

You can easily pop them out of the shell/skin between your back teeth it you don't want the extra fiber, but either way, they're delicious.

