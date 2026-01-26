Snowed in? Make this NJ bacon, egg and cheese pasta

A Bacon, Egg and Cheese sandwich is a staple for breakfast in the Garden State.

During the snow storm, Jodi and I put a twist on the favorite with a pasta dish that I couldn't wait to share with you.

NJ’s love affair with bacon, egg and cheese — even during a snowstorm

Carbonaro is a simple Italian dish which involves, bacon, egg and cheese. It's delicious, savory and filling.

You start with a frying pan on low heat and cut up 5-6 pieces of bacon into small, bite-sized bits.

While the bacon is cooking, boil water in a large sauce pan to cook a pound of spaghetti.

Make sure to salt the water after it comes to a boil.

How to make bacon, egg and cheese pasta at home

In a large bowl, add cup of grated parmesan Reggiano cheese,

I may have added a little more, Definitely keep some to put on the top when the dish is being served. Add a lot of cracked black pepper to the cheese.

In a separate small bowl, crack two eggs and two additional yolks. Whip them with a fork to break all the yolks, then add the eggs to the cheese and pepper and mix well.

Once the bacon is cooked, turn off the heat and boil your pasta.

Once the pasta is done turn off the heat and grab tongs, al dente please. Add the pasta to the bacon and swirl to coat every noodle.

Then add the bacon and pasta to the bowl of egg, cheese and pepper, and mix in about a cup of pasta water.

Mix well, top with fresh cut parsley and more cheese.

Add salt to taste and enjoy!

