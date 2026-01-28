From the Dutch market to your table: Simple veal done right
Another trip to the "Amish market" (actually the PA Dutch farmers market on Route 27 in Kingston) and another fantastic cut of meat for a perfect dinner.
Jacob and the entire crew at Beilers Meats always do a fantastic job.
Last week, we brought home 2 pounds of thinly sliced veal cutlets.
From Beiler’s Meats to the kitchen
The recipe is simple: Take the slices and dredge them in einkorn ancient grain flour and add salt and pepper.
In a pan, melt equal parts olive oil and butter. Pan-sear the cutlets after shaking off excess flour until the edges are brown.
Remove the veal to a plate and deglaze the pan with white wine and remove the leftover bits.
A simple veal cutlet recipe with lemon, capers, and white wine
Add lemon juice and capers and finish with more butter in the pan.
Cover the veal with the pan sauce and add chopped parsley on top.
Simple, light and delicious.
