From the Dutch market to your table: Simple veal done right

Another trip to the "Amish market" (actually the PA Dutch farmers market on Route 27 in Kingston) and another fantastic cut of meat for a perfect dinner.

Jacob and the entire crew at Beilers Meats always do a fantastic job.

Last week, we brought home 2 pounds of thinly sliced veal cutlets.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

From Beiler’s Meats to the kitchen

The recipe is simple: Take the slices and dredge them in einkorn ancient grain flour and add salt and pepper.

In a pan, melt equal parts olive oil and butter. Pan-sear the cutlets after shaking off excess flour until the edges are brown.

Remove the veal to a plate and deglaze the pan with white wine and remove the leftover bits.

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea loading...

A simple veal cutlet recipe with lemon, capers, and white wine

Add lemon juice and capers and finish with more butter in the pan.

Cover the veal with the pan sauce and add chopped parsley on top.

Simple, light and delicious.

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈