It's a battle that rages across Italian families in the Garden State.

Is it gravy or is it sauce?

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva loading...

The Jersey Italian debate: Sauce vs. gravy

My friends in the restaurant business say the compromise in Jersey is that it's sauce before the meat is introduced, then it's gravy.

Using that definition, let me give you the simple sauce recipe and then the transition into Sunday gravy:

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva loading...

How to start a classic Italian sauce (the Jersey way)

Start with a little extra virgin olive oil in a large pan. Low heat and throw in a few pieces of chopped uncured pepperoni.

Once the oil gets a little red and the pepperoni starts to crisp, pull out the pepperoni and set it aside. Keep the oil on low heat and add in about a third of a tin of anchovies.

When the anchovies start to break apart and melt, add in chopped celery, carrots, peppers (I used small sweet peppers) and some hot peppers that we have jarred in olive oil and salt.

For seasoning, use thyme, rosemary, hot pepper flakes (yes Frankie Peppers!) kosher salt and crushed black pepper.

Once the veg mix gets soft and you can start to see through the onions, I add a pat of butter to one side and throw in 3-4 cloves of chopped garlic.

Give the garlic about a minute in the bubbly butter and then mix all the ingredients together in the pan, then deglaze with some white wine. About a half a glass for you and another half for the sauce.

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva loading...

When sauce becomes Sunday gravy in New Jersey

Keep the heat on low and get the bubble going before adding the jar of tomatoes.

We had jarred tomatoes from last season, but you can use canned, peeled plum tomatoes.

Keep the sauce bubbling for an hour then add the meat, making it officially gravy, and keep on a low simmer for a few hours.

Tomorrow I'll give you the simple recipe for meatballs!

What Makes Lidl's Grocery Shopping Experience in New Jersey Stand Out New Jersey shoppers looking for new options to keep grocery bills as manageable as possible have a growing choice in the state. In the past decade, Lidl has expanded its presence with over two dozen New Jersey stores as of fall 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈