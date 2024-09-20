It’s National Pepperoni Pizza Day but I’d rather have lobster

Ok, I do love pepperoni pizza. Conte's, Manville Pizza, Ivy Inn, Nomad Pizza, Pizza Star, Alfonso's, all stars in the department of delicious pepperoni pizza.

Charred Cup Pepperoni from Manville Pizza (Bill Spadea) Charred Cup Pepperoni from Manville Pizza (Bill Spadea) loading...

As I mentioned earlier in the week, I was honored to speak at an event supporting my friend Mayor Sal from Clark. The venue was fantastic, The Gran Centurions in Clark.

Chef/Owner Garry and his wife Karen really do it right.

Got back home last night around 9:45 p.m. Of course, since I don't eat at the events, moving fast, meeting people, giving speeches, can't risk food in my teeth, breath, slowing down, and looking for a nap, you get it. So I look forward to eating when I get home.

Last night, I was starving and to the fridge I went. There in the back was the takeaway container with a paccheri pasta with a lobster cream sauce. Pan. Butter. Heat. Yup, fried it up and stood at the counter and ate it (yes, with chop sticks of course).

Delicious.

Lobster Pasta (Bill Spadea) Lobster Pasta (Bill Spadea) loading...

So I had a second plate. A little cracked black pepper and some of Frankie Peppers red flakes and it was the perfect dish for the end of the night.

See more of my recipes here.

Spadea's holiday breakfast – The Half English Here's how Bill makes his "Half English" breakfast. His own twist on a traditional "English Breakfast." Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈