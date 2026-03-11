Many of us growing up in New Jersey love the selection of meats in the deli section of the grocery store.

Some stores carry multiple versions of Italian cured meat delicacies like prosciutto, it's frequently displayed on charcuterie boards across the state and offered at many high-end restaurants.

Photo by Bill Spadea Photo by Bill Spadea loading...

Spadea's recipe

Here's a simple way to use the aged, cured meat to spice up your dinner party:

Simply take a slice of prosciutto and wrap it around a piece of cheese; sharp cheddar is my preferred choice.

Heat a little avocado oil in a pan and stick a toothpick through the fatty side of the prosciutto to keep it secure around the cheese, then put it in the hot oil.

Let it brown on all sides, it's ok if some of the cheese melts out, it'll crisp up and be delicious.

Serve hot, you can also cut into bite size, or just leave the toothpick in for your guests.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

