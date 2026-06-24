Hate wasting leftover Jersey corn? Follow this simple recipe

One of the best parts of the summer is when the Jersey corn shows up at the farm stand.

We are about a week or so away from the farm stand specialty, so I thought I'd share an easy way to serve any leftover corn on the cob

Photo by Michael Balog on Unsplash Photo by Michael Balog on Unsplash

The biggest mistake people make with fresh corn

First of all, if you are going to eat it straight from the cob, boil or steam for just about three minutes.

Don't overcook.

If you have leftovers, simply slice the kernels off the cob and leave in the fridge.

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva

Turn leftover corn into an easy summer side dish

On low to medium heat, melt some beef tallow in a pan, then add chopped red onions and after about 2 minutes, add the cut corn.

Season with salt, pepper and a little cayenne; you can also add some chopped hot peppers if you like the heat.

Once you get some brown on the corn, add chopped scallions and melt in some butter.

It's a perfect side for those who don't want the messy hand held cob eating, and it looks like you're a pro when the bright colors hit the table.

Plus, the smell of the sweet corn and butter will be the perfect welcome to your guests.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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