The simple trick that makes my baby back ribs irresistible

Who doesn't love ribs?

For us, it's a staple of our summer menu, and super easy to feed a crowd.

Although I prefer to cook spareribs, the PA Dutch market only had baby back, so decision made.

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva

The secret ingredient that makes these ribs stand out

The key is to make it simple so you're not in the kitchen all day.

Start with a baking sheet and cover it with parchment paper. You'll thank me during the cleanup process for this.

First thing I do is a light coat of extra virgin olive oil, then I sprinkle garlic powder, mustard powder, cayenne pepper, kosher salt and crushed black pepper.

Make sure you cover the sides as well as the top.

Then the key to the perfect rack or ribs: molasses. Thick, dark, sweet, the perfect balance for the savory garlic and mustard.

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva

Why low-and-slow oven ribs beat babysitting the grill

I pour a little down the middle and then spread it all over the rack.

The trick is a low and slow cooking process, 3-4 hours in the oven at 275 degrees, then a few minutes under the broiler for the perfect crisp.

Why babysit the grill, when you can set the oven and get on with your day.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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