The ‘pork neck calzone’ might be my best kitchen creation yet

I've discussed it before, the delicious pork neck filets that we get from the PA Dutch farmers' market in Kingston on Route 27.

It's a cut of meat that I never saw in the supermarket and it's quickly become a staple in the Spadea household.

Last time I wrote about it, Newsbreak caught hold of the article and hopefully many of you decided to try the "at Home Cheesesteak" made with pork, of course.

If you remember, recently I discovered a great pizza dough from Italy that I also make at home.

It's a two-day process to do it right, but totally worth the effort. It was only a matter of time before I combined the two ideas into one delicious meal.

Photo by Juan Manuel Núñez Méndez on Unsplash Photo by Juan Manuel Núñez Méndez on Unsplash loading...

Homemade pizza dough makes this calzone recipe stand out

First, you have to make the dough. When I made the first batch, I froze several dough 'balls', making sure I could quickly take them out of the freezer and defrost in about an hour and have a great meal.

After the dough defrosted, I spread it out on a baking sheet, added a little sea salt, red pepper, Parmesan Reggiano and garlic powder.

Take the pork neck slices and get them in a pan on low to medium heat with some beef tallow.

In a separate pan, add some butter to low heat and sauté sliced red and yellow bell peppers and a Vidalia onion. Then combine the two in the meat pan.

Add sliced Cooper cheese and melt it in, then place some slices of fresh mozzarella on the dough in the baking pan.

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea loading...

The last step before perfection

Preheat the oven to 550 degrees and add the meat, cheese, onion and pepper mix to the dough on one side, then close it up and make sure there are no holes.

A little garlic powder and salt on top and into the hot oven. Check it at 6 minutes; you might need a full 8 minutes to finish it.

Let it rest for at least 10 minutes, slice and enjoy.

You can dip in a little organic ketchup, or even a simple 'mother sauce.'

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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