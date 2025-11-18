Since coming off the campaign trail and getting back into the swing of the morning show, I've added a few things to my normal routine.

Every week, Jodi and I make a stop to the PA Dutch Amish Market on Route 27 in Kingston. They're only open Thursday through Saturday and it's often packed, but really worth it.

Discovering underrated pork cuts at a New Jersey favorite

Some things are more expensive than the supermarket, but the quality of the meat, vegetables and dairy products is superb.

We only buy our meat from this market.

Since they have a focus on letting nothing go to waste, you find some interesting cuts, things I've never seen in a traditional Jersey supermarket. One cut is called 'pork neck filet' and it is by far my new favorite thing.

Tender and delicious, it's just enough fat to render when cooking. It's my latest go-to for a pork sandwich, Philly steak style!

How to make the perfect pork-neck ‘cheesesteak’ at home

First, get some beef tallow melting in a pan. Then add slices of sweet onion.

When the onions start to brown and get translucent add salt, pepper and some red pepper flakes.

Then a little butter, yes, butter. As the butter melts, we're on low to medium heat now, add the meat.

When the pork is cooked through, mix it in with the onion and take your roll, only Calendra's four-ingredient bread, and put it face down in the melty fat.

Now you add the cheese, I use a couple of slices of Cooper American plus some chopped sharp cheddar, white and yellow. Let the cheese melt through the meat and onion and remove the bread.

We had some leftover spinach from the night before, so I threw that into the pan to heat up. I love adding a cooked green like spinach or broccoli Rabe to any 'cheesesteak' style sub.

Add the mix to the bread and serve with a half-sour pickle from the market, and you have the perfect lunch or dinner.

