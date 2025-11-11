Another day on the trail supporting small businesses across New Jersey. Last night, Jodi and I had another great meal with friends. This time it was Sal and Geri at one of our favorite spots in Union County, Bistro 1051.

Bill Spadea at Bistro 1015 in Clark. (Townsquare Media) Bill Spadea at Bistro 1015 in Clark. (Townsquare Media) loading...

Union County gem: Bistro 1051 delivers big flavors and Jersey charm

Owner Mikey Shirts did not disappoint. The warm welcome, friendly and attentive staff, and great food combine for a must-visit Jersey stop.

I went a little off script for this visit as Jodi ordered the bone-in veal parm, so I went for the stuffed bone-in pork chop. Stuffed with prosciutto and cheese and covered with a mushroom sauce — perfection.

Appetizers that shine: From zucchini flowers to chorizo and shrimp

We started the meal off right, sharing steamed little necks in a white wine and butter sauce with stuffed zucchini flowers and a fantastic dish with chorizo and shrimp. Mikey also has a sushi bar, which I will definitely order from next time.

BYOB and plenty of parking: Why locals love Bistro 1051

It’s a BYOB with plenty of parking — see you there!

Address: 1051 Raritan Road, Clark, NJ 07066

Wesbite: https://www.bistro1051.com

