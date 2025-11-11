This Union County spot is the Jersey foodie secret Bill Spadea swears by
Another day on the trail supporting small businesses across New Jersey. Last night, Jodi and I had another great meal with friends. This time it was Sal and Geri at one of our favorite spots in Union County, Bistro 1051.
Union County gem: Bistro 1051 delivers big flavors and Jersey charm
Owner Mikey Shirts did not disappoint. The warm welcome, friendly and attentive staff, and great food combine for a must-visit Jersey stop.
I went a little off script for this visit as Jodi ordered the bone-in veal parm, so I went for the stuffed bone-in pork chop. Stuffed with prosciutto and cheese and covered with a mushroom sauce — perfection.
Appetizers that shine: From zucchini flowers to chorizo and shrimp
We started the meal off right, sharing steamed little necks in a white wine and butter sauce with stuffed zucchini flowers and a fantastic dish with chorizo and shrimp. Mikey also has a sushi bar, which I will definitely order from next time.
BYOB and plenty of parking: Why locals love Bistro 1051
It’s a BYOB with plenty of parking — see you there!
Address: 1051 Raritan Road, Clark, NJ 07066
Wesbite: https://www.bistro1051.com
