Support local: NJ’s most buzzed-about small businesses this week
The practice of celebrating the backbone of our New Jersey continues every Monday on the morning show.
The weekly segment is brought to us by our friends at Dot Designing.
If your business is just getting started or if you've been around for year, promoting your products and services is a great idea to stand out in a crowded field of thousands of competitors. Dot Designing is ready to help you.
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Here's a look at some of the small business owners who called the show this week, check them out and visit them:
Jennifer in Keansburg — Hear Here
Amy in Rocky Hill — Roof Maxx & Town Down Exterior Cleaning
Tony in Seaside — Tony's Solar in Toms River
Contact Tony at Tonysolar@yahoo.com
Greg in Hillsborough — Boro Bin Shine
Boro Bin Shine offers professional trash can cleaning & power washing services for homes and businesses. Contact them at Borobinshine@gmail.com or at 908-581-9528
Howard in Somerset — Megabite Events
Megabite Events offers food trucks for festivals. Megavite Events has the Manville car show this upcoming Saturday and the BBQ festival on May 9th.
Rich in Monmouth County — VidaRich Coffee Booster
20 Photos That Perfectly Capture Small-Town Life in the 1970s
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.