The practice of celebrating the backbone of our New Jersey continues every Monday on the morning show.

The weekly segment is brought to us by our friends at Dot Designing.

If your business is just getting started or if you've been around for year, promoting your products and services is a great idea to stand out in a crowded field of thousands of competitors. Dot Designing is ready to help you.

We appreciate their professionalism, quality and customer service.

Here's a look at some of the small business owners who called the show this week, check them out and visit them:

Jennifer in Keansburg — Hear Here

Tony in Seaside — Tony's Solar in Toms River

Contact Tony at Tonysolar@yahoo.com

Greg in Hillsborough — Boro Bin Shine

Boro Bin Shine offers professional trash can cleaning & power washing services for homes and businesses. Contact them at Borobinshine@gmail.com or at 908-581-9528

Howard in Somerset — Megabite Events

Megabite Events offers food trucks for festivals. Megavite Events has the Manville car show this upcoming Saturday and the BBQ festival on May 9th.

Rich in Monmouth County — VidaRich Coffee Booster

20 Photos That Perfectly Capture Small-Town Life in the 1970s Take a trip down memory lane — and down Main Street — with these photos from the 1970s that capture small-town life before social media and smartphones, when things were simpler, slower, and full of real-world experiences. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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