If you run a small business in New Jersey, you don't need me to tell you how difficult it can be to achieve success.

The state has many barriers when it comes to complex regulations and overbearing taxes.

During our live broadcast from Darby Road Pub on Park Ave in Scotch Plains on St. Patrick's Day, I was joined by Chief Government Affairs Officer Chris Emigholz (pronounced Em-EE-Holts).

Chris outlined three main points that the new governor should be focused on with her budget and discussions with the Legislature.

Chris did not make this political and just shared information, but let's face it, if the Democrats wanted to help business flourish in the Garden State, they could do it immediately.

The reality is they don't want to do anything because the majority, and some of the GOP minority, are too dependent on special interest money.

They get re-elected with money from big unions and big companies and rely on lower turnout to maintain power.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash loading...

What’s holding NJ small businesses back?

Imagine if unaffiliated voters decided to rise up and only elect pro-small business, pro-law enforcement and small government advocates?

Game changer, but we're not there yet.

In the meantime, here's what a pro-small business platform would look like from the perspective of NJBIA. Listen to the full interview here:

Regulation Reform

Specifically reduce the onerous and arbitrary burden from the DEP.

Restore Manufacturing tax credits and vouchers for capital investment

This will stimulate growth and development keeping more companies in New Jersey.

End the 'mandate culture'

Continue to incentivize the 'gig economy' instead of ending it, which will drive many companies out of state and potentially have more pay contracts 'under the table' to avoid taxes.

As we journey through the next year heading into the "Sherrill Midterms," where every legislator has to face the voters, I'll share policy ideas that you should expect a candidate to embrace in order to earn your vote.

Your vote matters; don't give it away to weak Republicans and woke Democrats.

Demand stronger, more principled candidates who will fight for us.

Average New Jersey property taxes in 2025 Check to see whether your municipality's average tax bill last year went up or down. Data is from the state Department of Community Affairs. Municipalities are listed by county and alphabetically. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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