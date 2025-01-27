Great NJ family business is game-changer for Secaucus residents

This weekend, we had the opportunity to tour the newly opened Grocery Square in Secaucus.

Our friends Sachin and Suraj revitalized an old warehouse and tire factory into a 20,000- square-foot market extravaganza.

This new business is providing the residents of Secaucus with a needed resource in the community.

Photo via Bill Spadea ad Canva Photo via Bill Spadea ad Canva loading...

After the main grocery store closed a few years ago, residents were out of sorts for several years.

New Jersey needs to make it easier for entrepreneurs like Sachin and Suraj to invest in the community and create jobs. I'm proud to promote this great business on my final Small Business Monday broadcast.

Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva loading...

The store offers the convenience and personal connection of a corner store bodega, the selection of a major supermarket and the space of a bulk club store.

They really pulled off a victory for the community. Congrats guys!

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈