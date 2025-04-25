Jersey Mike’s has a new CEO from Texas – What that means for NJ

Jersey Mike's Subs recently announced they have a new CEO, effective April 28, 2025. Charlie Morrison will be taking over the role after being held by founder Peter Cancro.

Although Cancro will no longer serve as the company's CEO, he isn't going away completely. According to app.com, "Founder Peter Cancro, who sold a majority stake in Jersey Mike's to private equity firm Blackstone, will step down as CEO and remain chairman of Jersey Mike's board of directors and a 'significant minority shareholder.'"

Jersey Mike's opened their first location back in 1956 in Point Pleasant, NJ. Since then, they have expanded into a major chain with thousands of locations in both the U.S. and Canada.

Why Charlie Morrison?

Charlie Morrison has had much success leading the chain Wingstop. According to app.com, he "grew the business from fewer than 500 stores to over 2,000 locations in more than 10 countries."

Up until now, Jersey Mike's has always been a Jersey-based company run by a Jersey-based leader. Charlie Morrison, however, is based in Texas.

That begs the question: What does this mean for New Jersey? Will the company eventually be headquartered in the Lone Star State?

Jersey Mike's New Leadership

From Jersey to Texas?

As of now, there is no indication that that's going to happen. Jersey Mike's Subs is currently headquartered in Manasquan, NJ.

But regardless of whether that does happen, it wouldn't change the fact that Jersey Mike's Subs is about as Jersey of a company that you'll ever see. Its roots will always be tied to Point Pleasant, NJ, no matter where the headquarters is.

Not only that, but the chain continues to expand here in New Jersey, meaning its mark in the Garden State will remain as strong as ever (Kylie Moore has more on their most recent new location here).

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.