I was taken aback earlier this month when I read that one of my favorite bars and restaurants had been sold and had new owners. According to Bielat Santore Company, which brokered the deal, the new owners have taken over The Ark Pub and Eatery in Point Pleasant.

The Ark feels like a “pub”

Ironically, it was Bielat and Santore that brokered the deal that sold The Ark to brothers Tony and Dan Bartone in 2008. The Ark, which originally opened in 1976, has the feeling and look of a well-worn English/Irish pub. Walk in and you will feel like you can relax and enjoy the atmosphere with friends and family.

I have been there many times and always enjoyed talking to Tony and Gina, who ran the Ark. They offer a fresh catch-and-cook that is widely popular; you catch the fish, and they will cook it to your liking. Get it blackened, their spices were spot on.

Their port wine burger is one of the best burgers I have had in the state. I like their chili, steamers, and fish sandwiches.

You do not go to the Ark to work on your computer or talk on your phone. Ask for access to their WIFI and they will politely say “NO.” I love that about them.

The drinks were great, and the staff was warm and welcoming, many of whom have enjoyed employment there for years. A sign of good atmosphere and good owners, and the atmosphere is perfect for gatherings.

Meet the new owner

The new owner of the Ark is Mort Nace, a 40-year veteran of the restaurant business, including a stint as general manager of the popular Frankie’s in Point Pleasant. Mort also purchased the Windward Tavern and has been a lifelong resident of Point Pleasant.

According to Bielat and Santore, Mort intends to retain the same old pub feel. I hope that is the case.

Thank you, Dennis Malloy

Dennis Malloy, who recently retired from New Jersey 101.5, introduced me to the Ark and his good friend Tony Bartone. I am so glad he did. I enjoyed it very much.

Good luck to you, Mort. I hope you keep the integrity and great food that the Ark Pub and Eatery has been cranking out for so many years.

To Tony, Dan, Gina, and the staff of The Ark, thank you for making me feel welcome.

As a bonus, I have included a recipe that The Ark Pub and Eatery allowed me to use. Enjoy!

The Ark Pub and Eatery

Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

thearkpubandeatery.com

The Ark Pub and Eatery Blackened Cod over Black Bean Rice

Serves 4

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Preheat oven to 375

You will need:

2 Frying pans *(one of which should be oven safe. If you don't have an oven-safe frying pan, you can transfer the cod - once sautéed on both sides - to a baking pan for the oven.

4 8-oz cod filets

4 cups pre-cooked white rice

2 cups black beans

4 teaspoons cumin

Blackening seasoning

1 cup chicken stock

1 bell pepper (diced - no seeds)

1 onion (diced)

1 avocado (peeled & cut into 12 thin slices)

1 1/2 c crumbled feta cheese

Chipotle mayo

Cooking Directions:

Coat saucepan liberally with olive oil

Sauté diced onion & pepper for 1 minute

Stir (precooked) rice and beans into the pan

Add cumin and 2 teaspoons of blackening seasoning

Add chicken stock

Let reduce - stirring occasionally

While reducing, preheat your second *oven-safe frying pan with olive oil

Coat both sides of the cod filet with blackening seasoning

Sauté both sides for 30 seconds

*Place oven-safe pan in oven for 4-5 minutes

To Serve:

Spoon equal amounts of rice & beans mixture onto four plates

Place cod filets on top of rice & bean mixture

Add 3 slices of avocado on top of each cod filet

Sprinkle crumbled feta cheese over the dish (to taste)

Lightly drizzle chipotle on top

Serve & Enjoy!

This dish pairs well with: Wine:

Viccolo Pinot Grigio

Beer: Backward Flag Armored Ale

For more information on the sale of The Ark Pub and Eatery Link here and their Facebook!

