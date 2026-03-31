Cumberland County better be ready for some Southern comfort food, because a new Bojangles just opened in Vineland.

The chain started serving up Southern-style chicken, biscuits, and tea in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1977 and has been growing nationwide ever since.

The restaurant has hundreds of locations across 17 states, without an end to its expansion in sight.

Bojangles Bojangles via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

It’s Bo Time!

They are known for their crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, biscuit combos that make for a great breakfast, boneless ‘Bo bites’, and salads.

Though we can’t forget about their fixins such as Bo fries, dirty rice, Mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, beans, and cole slaw.

Bojangles Bojangles via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

I’m a sucker for a nice dipping sauce and they offer several, including creamy Buffalo, honey mustard, BBQ, peach honey pepper, house-made ranch, jalapeño ranch, and Bo’s special sauce.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a proper southern meal without some iced tea or lemonade, but they offer your standard soda options and milkshakes as well.

Is your mouth watering yet?

Shockingly, it took until 2025 for them to open their first Garden State location in Piscataway. Less than a year later, Bojangles has opened another restaurant for us to enjoy.

Bojangles Bojangles via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

New Bojangles in Vineland

The second (of hopefully many) Bojangles is located at 3341 South Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ.

Their other restaurant is at 1000 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ.

More Garden State locations are in the works, but no specifics have been provided yet. All I know is that I am craving a crispy chicken sandwich dipped in jalapeño ranch ASAP.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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