NJ man accused of drunk, high-speed NYE crash that killed PA pastor
🚨 Man accused of driving drunk at twice speed limit in fatal crash
💔 Philadelphia pastor killed while making U-turn in Vineland
⚖️ Driver now facing manslaughter, vehicular homicide charges
A Salem County man is accused of a drunken, high-speed New Year’s Eve crash in Vineland that killed a pastor from Philadelphia.
Donald Hunt, Jr., of Pittsgrove, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the killing of Lance Warren.
Hunt additionally faces counts of second-degree vehicular homicide and third-degree strict liability vehicular homicide.
On Dec. 31, 2025 at 9:18 p.m., 34-year-old Hunt was driving more than twice the posted speed limit and was under the influence of alcohol when his Chevrolet Camaro hit a Chrysler 300, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.
Pastor killed in high-speed Vineland collision
The Chrysler driver, 41-year-old Warren was making a U-turn in the area of North Delsea Drive and Columbia Avenue, when the Camaro smashed into his car, police said.
Read More: Driver charged in Newark crash that killed former NJ assemblyman
Remembering Lance Warren: pastor and teacher
Warren was remembered for a lifetime of ministry and teaching. He was first ordained in 2011, and also served as a teacher at several institutions, according to an online obituary.
He is survived by his wife, parents, and siblings, among many loved ones.
On Monday, Hunt was being held at the Cumberland County Jail, pending a detention hearing set for Wednesday.
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