New Point Pleasant chocolate shop is open and making NJ sweeter
What started out as a side project and E-commerce chocolate company has now become a brand new brick-and-mortar store in Point Pleasant.
Handcrafted Chocolate, founded in 2021, makes and ships delicious and gorgeous confections.
Read More: How to enter NJ101.5's creative Christmas tree contest
They’re now making the Jersey Shore a little sweeter.
Just opened in November, you can find them at 2804 Bridge Ave. in Point Pleasant, NJ.
Willy Wonka himself would be jealous of the work that the staff puts into making their sweet treats.
The artisan chocolate shop offers hand-painted bonbons in flavors like Vietnamese Coffee, Chili Crunch, Lavender Honey, and more.
They also make candy bars, cordial cherries, crunch peanut butter cups, and much more.
Handcrafted Chocolate shop is now open
For the holidays, they’re treating the Garden State to some award-winning peppermint patties, peppermint bark, Rudolph chocolates (filled with salted caramel and hazelnut praline) and gift hearts (filled with gingerbread caramel) to the rotation.
Don’t forget about the hot chocolate!
What I respect about them is how they use ethically sourced chocolate and fresh, locally sourced ingredients.
The founder, pastry chef (plus a born and raised Jersey girl), Lauren Klein, recently appeared as a contestant on Food Network's Spring Baking Championship in March of this year.
This put eyes on her chocolate creations nationwide, and they ship their products all over the country.
According to their site (please link - https://handcraftedbylauren.com/):
For Lauren, chocolate is not only a craft but a conversation: between beauty and taste, precision and playfulness, tradition and innovation. With every box, she invites you to savor that balance.
As of writing this, the storefront’s hours are Thursday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m..
NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages December 2025
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Christmas snow - When it's happened, and the 2025 odds for NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.