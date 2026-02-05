Lidl, which by the way is pronounced as “lee-dull,” is not exactly new to Jersey. But a new one just opened up here.

Lidl Lidl via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

About Lidl

According to Wikipedia, German grocer has roots dating back to the early 1970s as a discount store in Germany, where its founders built a business model focused on quality staples at low prices. This discount grocer concept would eventually launch thousands of stores around the globe.

Since setting up a U.S. headquarters in Virginia in 2015, Lidl has planted roots along the East Coast with almost 200 stores, and New Jersey has more than two dozen locations, according to nj.com. People can’t get enough. Is it any wonder with the runaway cost of groceries the past few years?

The latest Lidl just opened in Totowa at 546 Route 46. Wednesday was their grand opening, and according to nj.com, this makes it another option for residents of Passaic County, where another Lidl is already in Pompton Lakes. The Totowa grand opening came with free croissants and coffee for those Lidl fans who arrived early.

Lidl’s Jersey footprint already includes towns like Cherry Hill, Union, Freehold, and more.

Lidl Lidl via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

What makes Lidl different?

It’s a whole lot of private-label items that Lidl fans swear by the quality of, including fresh produce, meats, breads, and specialty imports at prices far lower than traditional grocery stores. Lidl has always been a bring-your-own-bag business, even before the New Jersey laws changed, banning single-use plastic bags. Lidl fans swear by this chain, and so it’s a real IYKYK situation.