🚨Increased police presence at Cherry Hill Mall to manage post-holiday crowds

🚨Mall rules target teen gatherings amid concerns over social media–driven pop-ups

🚨New NJ law toughens penalties for inciting public brawls at malls and events

CHERRY HILL — Police increased their presence at the Cherry Hill Mall on Friday as shoppers headed out for post-holiday shopping.

Cherry Hill police said it is to “support a safe, orderly, and welcoming environment for shoppers, employees, and visitors during the busy holiday period.” The mall itself did not comment on the protocol on its website or social media.

The mall has a history in recent years of problems with teens gathering in the mall and sometimes becoming unruly. In response, it implemented a code of conduct that prohibits groups of four or more from congregating or walking in the mall.

The mall also requires visitors under 18 to be accompanied by an adult on Saturdays after 4 p.m. and during other designated. The rule was in effect on Friday, according to the mall website.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that increased penalties for teens who cause problems at community events and other public spaces. The law creates a new crime of inciting a public brawl, a fourth-degree offense.

Malls, carnivals see rise in social media–driven pop-up gatherings

Pop-up parties and gatherings promoted on social media were problems around New Jersey during 2025 at malls and carnivals.

A church carnival was canceled in Bellmawr on May 12, and five people were arrested at the Hamilton Mall on May 4.

About 300 teens gathered at the Menlo Park Mall in Edison on May 17 for the "Menlo Park Linkup." Large groups of teens gathered around the mall while others ran screaming through the food court. Stores dropped their gates as the crowd size grew and bad behavior increased. Seven teens were arrested but only one was from Edison, according to Mayor Sam Joshi.

Seaside Heights police arrested 52 adults and 21 juveniles on Memorial Day weekend. Three people were stabbed.

Wildwood police warned those planning to attend "Project X" in July, which was promoted as "the best party of the year." Three California high school students throw a party for a friend's 17th birthday that quickly grew out of control as news of the party spreads.

