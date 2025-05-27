🔴 Police officers make 73 arrests in 3 days

🔴 3 separate stabbings, but victims didn't cooperate

🔴 Police union calls for support, lawmaker calls for jail time

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — More than 70 people went to this popular Jersey Shore boardwalk this Memorial Day Weekend and ended up in handcuffs, according to police.

Det. Steve Korman said the Seaside Heights police made 73 arrests, including 52 adults and 21 juveniles.

Around 100,000 people visited the shore town this weekend.

They were all forced to stay away from the boardwalk because of the troublemakers and violence; Seaside Heights Police Chief Thomas Boyd shut down the boardwalk around 12:05 a.m. early Monday morning.

Local officers needed help from the Brick Township police, the Ocean County Sheriff's Department, and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office to bring the situation under control.

Multiple stabbings in Seaside Heights

According to Det. Korman, there were three stabbings in the borough spread out between Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. No arrests were made in the stabbings.

The first happened around 8 p.m. Friday night on Webster Avenue near the boardwalk. A 21-year-old man had been stabbed in the back.

He was flown by helicopter to a local hospital. However, Korman said the victim refused to cooperate with police.

Then, on Saturday around 6:45 p.m., police responded to another stabbing near Casino Pier at Sherman Avenue.

A 22-year-old man had been stabbed in the hip. He was also hospitalized and uncooperative.

The last straw was that police responded to a third stabbing just before midnight Sunday evening near the boardwalk and Kearney Avenue.

An 18-year-old man was stabbed in his right thigh. The victim did not cooperate with police and did not cooperate.

Minutes later, Chief Boyd shut down the boardwalk.

Still, less than an hour later, police responded to a fight near the boardwalk and Grant Avenue. Police said Byron Czaplicki, 21, of Beachwood, was charged with possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

Response to violent gatherings

Several officials have called for tougher penalties on those involved in violent gatherings, including recent teen meetups at Woodbridge Center Mall and Menlo Park Mall.

State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, is demanding that teens at these riots face serious consequences.

"A serious message must be sent that this type of behavior will not be tolerated. Participating in a riot must be met with mandatory jail time," said Bramnick, who is also running for governor.

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, said Gov. Murphy needs to immediately sign a bill (A4652) that would create a new crime of inciting a public brawl. Murphy vetoed the bill earlier this month with revisions.

And the Aberdeen police union is also calling for action from Murphy. In a statement, Aberdeen PBA President Ron Osadacz Jr. said police officers need support from the governor's administration.

"That means more officers, stronger penalties, real consequences for lawbreakers, and the full backing of the state’s highest offices — not politically motivated restraints that tie the hands of law enforcement," Osadacz said.

