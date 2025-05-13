🚨400 juveniles overwhelmed a church carnival in Bellmawr with rowdy behavior

🚨Police could not confirm reports of gunfire

🚨The church believes the teens were from out of the area

BELLMAWR — Two people were injured and three juveniles arrested as rowdy teens overwhelmed another New Jersey carnival.

A crowd outside the St. Joachim Parish Carnival on Saturday night swelled to 400 juveniles who came onto the church grounds, prompting police to shut down the fundraiser around 8:30 p.m.

Fights broke out. Police say they never found anyone with a gun despite reports of gunfire.

An elderly woman was hit in the head and a young juvenile was struck by a car.

Police forced to gain control

Teens continued to arrive as police tried to disperse the crowd. Many of the teens left the carnival grounds only to turn around and come back.

Teens ran through the carnival grounds and onto several private properties, businesses and in the middle of West Browning Road, according to Bellmawr police.

The area was declared under control at 11:30 p.m.

Juveniles at the the St. Joachim Parish Carnival in Bellmawr 5/10/25 Juveniles at the the St. Joachim Parish Carnival in Bellmawr 5/10/25 (CBS Philadelphia via YouTube) loading...

Who are these teens?

Father Allen Lovell thanked Bellmawr police for their presence every night of the carnival and believes the rowdy teens were not locals.

"While we believe those involved were not from our immediate community, their actions caused unnecessary concern for our parish family and our Bellmawr neighbors," Lovell said in a written statement.

"Looking ahead, we are committed to working with local officials, community partners, and the New Jersey Legislature to explore solutions that will preserve the joyful spirit of our carnival while ensuring a secure environment for all."

Trouble at other community events

Other carnivals that have been crashed were incited by social media posts.

"Disturbing comments" posted on social media ahead of this year's Gloucester Day led organizers and police to postpone the event. Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer said one post was circulated over 20,000 times.

