Bomb threat made against Jackson special-needs school
🚨K9 units searched the property of St. Aloysius Catholic Church
🚨It was the second bomb threat in Jackson in four days
JACKSON — Jackson police said an "explosive device" was reported Monday at the Alpha School that shares the property of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. All buildings on the property on Bennetts Mills Road were evacuated and searched by K9 units.
There was a heightened police presence at Camp Joy, the Crawford-Rodriguez and Johnson elementary schools, according to the Jackson school district.
The church property was cleared just before noon.
The Alpha School is a private school that provides educational, vocational, and support services for students with special needs.
ALSO READ: Homeland Security says it may next arrest NJ lawmakers
Second threat in 4 days
The Jackson Premium Outlets shopping center was also threatened with an explosive device on Friday. All customers were cleared after a search and stores resumed operations late Friday afternoon.
