Jackson Premium Outlets evacuated as cops investigate bomb threat
JACKSON — A major strip mall was evacuated on the Friday afternoon before Mother's Day after a bomb scare.
Township police said they received a report of an explosive device at Jackson Premium Outlets and cleared out all customers and employees from all stores.
"No one has been injured, and this is merely a precaution at this time until the investigation is complete," police said in a message posted online.
"As of now, no one will be allowed admittance to the location. Thank you for your cooperation!"
The 285,000-square-foot strip mall has more than 70 stores. It's located on Monmouth Road next to Interstate 195.
