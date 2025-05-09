JACKSON — A major strip mall was evacuated on the Friday afternoon before Mother's Day after a bomb scare.

Township police said they received a report of an explosive device at Jackson Premium Outlets and cleared out all customers and employees from all stores.

"No one has been injured, and this is merely a precaution at this time until the investigation is complete," police said in a message posted online.

"As of now, no one will be allowed admittance to the location. Thank you for your cooperation!"

The 285,000-square-foot strip mall has more than 70 stores. It's located on Monmouth Road next to Interstate 195.

