The Masters feels like it’s the beginning of the golf season in a lot of ways. It’s the unofficial start of spring in the golfing world.

For me, golf season starts as soon as the weather cracks 60 degrees, whether that be in January or April.

This weekend, my travels took me to Royce Brook Golf Club in Hillsborough, New Jersey. I’ve played here twice before, but never since they renovated the course. There used to be two 18-hole courses here, but they’ve combined the two now into one 18-hole course, and are in the process of building houses around the property.

SEE MORE: This may be the best road to drive in New Jersey

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

It was just like I remembered, in great shape, a very interesting layout, and a tough course to score well on.

The fairways are pristine, tee boxes and greens as well. And since I played in the beginning of the season, the fescue isn’t too high yet, so you can find your ball easily if you hit it off line from time to time.

The trickiest part of the course had to be the greens. They were lightning quick and very tough to hit because of how firm they were.

We teed off about 7:30 a.m. which was 30 minutes after our scheduled tee time because of a frost delay. But even as the day went on the greens were still incredibly firm.

Pace of play was great, the group in front of us played lightning quick so we never had to worry about waiting on holes. They even had employees riding around the course to make sure groups were playing quick enough.

I highly recommend Royce Brooke Golf Club for your next round of golf!

12 photos that show why local summer at the Jersey Shore is unmatched Following Labor Day, New Jersey residents even remotely near the Jersey Shore look forward to some peaceful days of sun, sand, surf and no big crowds of visitors. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.