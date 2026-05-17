NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 17

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 17

Beach at Gateway National Recreation Area at Sandy Hook (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone. cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia and physical incapacitation to anyone suddenly immersed in the water.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the West
6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature55° - 63°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature69° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:38am - 8:07pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 8:49a		Low
Sun 2:57p		High
Sun 9:04p		Low
Mon 3:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:23a		Low
Sun 2:21p		High
Sun 8:38p		Low
Mon 3:17a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:37a		Low
Sun 2:33p		High
Sun 8:52p		Low
Mon 3:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:19a		Low
Sun 2:25p		High
Sun 8:34p		Low
Mon 3:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:06a		High
Sun 12:29p		Low
Sun 7:02p		High
Mon 12:44a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 8:43a		Low
Sun 2:49p		High
Sun 8:59p		Low
Mon 3:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 6:40a		High
Sun 11:36a		Low
Sun 6:36p		High
Sun 11:51p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 9:36a		Low
Sun 3:17p		High
Sun 10:01p		Low
Mon 4:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:28a		Low
Sun 2:20p		High
Sun 8:46p		Low
Mon 3:21a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 8:59a		Low
Sun 2:45p		High
Sun 9:25p		Low
Mon 3:49a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:30a		Low
Sun 2:26p		High
Sun 8:55p		Low
Mon 3:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 9:36a		Low
Sun 3:20p		High
Sun 9:56p		Low
Mon 4:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Beach Boys Albums Ranked

There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls.

Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank

What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out:

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM