NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 17
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone. cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia and physical incapacitation to anyone suddenly immersed in the water.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the West
6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|55° - 63°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:07pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 8:49a
|Low
Sun 2:57p
|High
Sun 9:04p
|Low
Mon 3:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:23a
|Low
Sun 2:21p
|High
Sun 8:38p
|Low
Mon 3:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:37a
|Low
Sun 2:33p
|High
Sun 8:52p
|Low
Mon 3:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:19a
|Low
Sun 2:25p
|High
Sun 8:34p
|Low
Mon 3:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:06a
|High
Sun 12:29p
|Low
Sun 7:02p
|High
Mon 12:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:43a
|Low
Sun 2:49p
|High
Sun 8:59p
|Low
Mon 3:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 6:40a
|High
Sun 11:36a
|Low
Sun 6:36p
|High
Sun 11:51p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 9:36a
|Low
Sun 3:17p
|High
Sun 10:01p
|Low
Mon 4:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:28a
|Low
Sun 2:20p
|High
Sun 8:46p
|Low
Mon 3:21a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 8:59a
|Low
Sun 2:45p
|High
Sun 9:25p
|Low
Mon 3:49a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:30a
|Low
Sun 2:26p
|High
Sun 8:55p
|Low
Mon 3:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 9:36a
|Low
Sun 3:20p
|High
Sun 9:56p
|Low
Mon 4:18a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds.
MON: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Beach Boys Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci
Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan
The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank
Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray