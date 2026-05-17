Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone. cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia and physical incapacitation to anyone suddenly immersed in the water.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the West

6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 55° - 63°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 69° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:07pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 8:49a Low

Sun 2:57p High

Sun 9:04p Low

Mon 3:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:23a Low

Sun 2:21p High

Sun 8:38p Low

Mon 3:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:37a Low

Sun 2:33p High

Sun 8:52p Low

Mon 3:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:19a Low

Sun 2:25p High

Sun 8:34p Low

Mon 3:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:06a High

Sun 12:29p Low

Sun 7:02p High

Mon 12:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:43a Low

Sun 2:49p High

Sun 8:59p Low

Mon 3:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:40a High

Sun 11:36a Low

Sun 6:36p High

Sun 11:51p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 9:36a Low

Sun 3:17p High

Sun 10:01p Low

Mon 4:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:28a Low

Sun 2:20p High

Sun 8:46p Low

Mon 3:21a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 8:59a Low

Sun 2:45p High

Sun 9:25p Low

Mon 3:49a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:30a Low

Sun 2:26p High

Sun 8:55p Low

Mon 3:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 9:36a Low

Sun 3:20p High

Sun 9:56p Low

Mon 4:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Beach Boys Albums Ranked There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan