NJ back to cooler temps for now, only one widespread rain chance this week

The Bottom Line

With Memorial Day now just two weeks away, we begin a new week with more occasionally unsettled weather and generally below normal temperatures ahead. While there will be lots of clouds overhead Monday, rain chances will be limited — after daybreak, spotty showers should clip only southern and coastal New Jersey. Tuesday looks like a nice, sunny day. Another rain chance will crop up Wednesday into Thursday, and could include some rumbles of thunder. It looks like New Jersey's weather will trend drier next weekend, and then potentially much warmer by early next week.

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Weather Hazards

Other than an isolated thunderstorm during Wednesday's rain, there are no hazardous weather concerns this week.

Climatological Context

May 11 is the 131th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures for this date are right at 71 degrees. Normal lows range from 50 to 52 degrees.

This also marks the date that New Jersey is officially out of snow season — accumulating snow has never occurred this late in the year.

May is, on average, New Jersey's 5th warmest, 5th driest, and 8th snowiest month of the year.

Monday

After a weekend of mixed weather — a wet Saturday, and a warm Sunday — Monday's forecast is a very familiar story. Somewhat unsettled, but really not that bad.

We start with temperatures in the 50s. And high temperatures are expected to reach the lower to mid 60s Monday afternoon. That is a smidge below normal for mid-May, marking a return to below-normal — remember, any time we do not hit 70+ degrees from now through early October, that qualifies as cooler than usual.

We will see lots of clouds overhead throughout the day. Spotty showers will clip through southern and coastal New Jersey both Monday morning and Monday afternoon. They will be light and on-and-off. Meanwhile, farther north and west, peeks of sun are likely.

Once Monday evening hits, skies should clear quickly. And temperatures will drop quickly too. Most low temperatures will end up in the 40s overnight. But the coldest corners of the state (NW NJ and the Pine Barrens) could end up in the 30s, with patchy frost possible. It is not unheard of to get such late season front, but it is unusual.

Tuesday

Tuesday looks like a nice weather day, from start to finish. Expect sunny skies, a light breeze, and completely dry weather. High temperatures will rise into the mid 60s. Very nice.

Wednesday

Wednesday will have good moments and soggy moments. We will see mixed clouds and sun, with an increasing breeze. High temperatures will rise into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

A spot shower is possible Wednesday morning, especially to the north.

And then New Jersey's next chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday afternoon, through Wednesday night.

Thursday & Beyond

The timing of this midweek storm system is probably the biggest question mark of this forecast at this time. I can not tell you which day — Wednesday or Thursday — will be wetter, or whether it will be about even.

Showers and drizzle may linger for a bit Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will come down to the lower 60s as a result.

Friday looks good, partly sunny and breezy with highs in the 60s. Saturday will have a shot at 70s for the southern half of the state, at least. And then Sunday gets even warmer, potentially inching into the 80s. A few showers are possible along the way, especially in the early morning and late night hours. But I do not see anything organized that will necessitate changing or cancelling plans — these will be more of a "wait and see" and "play it be ear" type of scenario.

NJ Memorial Day Parades 2026 (Alphabetical) New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 25 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Click the link in each parade listed for additional information.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.