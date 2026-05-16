Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Water temperatures are in the 50s. These cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia and physical incapacitation to anyone suddenly immersed in the water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect 4 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

5 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 54° - 62°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 64° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:06pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 7:57a Low

Sat 2:04p High

Sat 8:14p Low

Sun 3:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:31a Low

Sat 1:28p High

Sat 7:48p Low

Sun 2:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:45a Low

Sat 1:40p High

Sat 8:02p Low

Sun 2:37a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:27a Low

Sat 1:32p High

Sat 7:44p Low

Sun 2:29a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:12a High

Sat 11:37a Low

Sat 6:09p High

Sat 11:54p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:51a Low

Sat 1:58p High

Sat 8:09p Low

Sun 3:01a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 5:46a High

Sat 10:44a Low

Sat 5:43p High

Sat 11:01p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:43a Low

Sat 2:27p High

Sat 9:10p Low

Sun 3:34a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:35a Low

Sat 1:31p High

Sat 7:55p Low

Sun 2:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 8:04a Low

Sat 1:55p High

Sat 8:31p Low

Sun 2:55a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:37a Low

Sat 1:37p High

Sat 8:03p Low

Sun 2:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:44a Low

Sat 2:30p High

Sat 9:05p Low

Sun 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 4 seconds and E 4 ft at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 4 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of sprinkles after midnight.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey