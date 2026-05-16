NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 16
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Water temperatures are in the 50s. These cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia and physical incapacitation to anyone suddenly immersed in the water.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect 4 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
5 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|54° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|64° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:39am - 8:06pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 7:57a
|Low
Sat 2:04p
|High
Sat 8:14p
|Low
Sun 3:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:31a
|Low
Sat 1:28p
|High
Sat 7:48p
|Low
Sun 2:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:45a
|Low
Sat 1:40p
|High
Sat 8:02p
|Low
Sun 2:37a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:27a
|Low
Sat 1:32p
|High
Sat 7:44p
|Low
Sun 2:29a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:12a
|High
Sat 11:37a
|Low
Sat 6:09p
|High
Sat 11:54p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:51a
|Low
Sat 1:58p
|High
Sat 8:09p
|Low
Sun 3:01a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 5:46a
|High
Sat 10:44a
|Low
Sat 5:43p
|High
Sat 11:01p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 8:43a
|Low
Sat 2:27p
|High
Sat 9:10p
|Low
Sun 3:34a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:35a
|Low
Sat 1:31p
|High
Sat 7:55p
|Low
Sun 2:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 8:04a
|Low
Sat 1:55p
|High
Sat 8:31p
|Low
Sun 2:55a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:37a
|Low
Sat 1:37p
|High
Sat 8:03p
|Low
Sun 2:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 8:44a
|Low
Sat 2:30p
|High
Sat 9:05p
|Low
Sun 3:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 4 seconds and E 4 ft at 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 4 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of sprinkles after midnight.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds.
MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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