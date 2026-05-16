NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 16

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 16

Red flag on the beach on Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Water temperatures are in the 50s. These cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia and physical incapacitation to anyone suddenly immersed in the water. 

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect 4 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.  Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
5 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature54° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature64° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:39am - 8:06pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 7:57a		Low
Sat 2:04p		High
Sat 8:14p		Low
Sun 3:01a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:31a		Low
Sat 1:28p		High
Sat 7:48p		Low
Sun 2:25a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:45a		Low
Sat 1:40p		High
Sat 8:02p		Low
Sun 2:37a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:27a		Low
Sat 1:32p		High
Sat 7:44p		Low
Sun 2:29a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:12a		High
Sat 11:37a		Low
Sat 6:09p		High
Sat 11:54p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:51a		Low
Sat 1:58p		High
Sat 8:09p		Low
Sun 3:01a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 5:46a		High
Sat 10:44a		Low
Sat 5:43p		High
Sat 11:01p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 8:43a		Low
Sat 2:27p		High
Sat 9:10p		Low
Sun 3:34a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:35a		Low
Sat 1:31p		High
Sat 7:55p		Low
Sun 2:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 8:04a		Low
Sat 1:55p		High
Sat 8:31p		Low
Sun 2:55a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:37a		Low
Sat 1:37p		High
Sat 8:03p		Low
Sun 2:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 8:44a		Low
Sat 2:30p		High
Sat 9:05p		Low
Sun 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 4 seconds and E 4 ft at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 4 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of sprinkles after midnight.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated

Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

Beach Boys Albums Ranked

There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls.

Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM