Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS especially off Atlantic and Cape May County beaches. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through 8 p.m. Saturday. Heat index values up to 103 degrees expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

7 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 82° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:58am - 8:06pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 7:49a High

Thu 2:17p Low

Thu 9:11p High

Fri 2:47a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:13a High

Thu 1:51p Low

Thu 8:35p High

Fri 2:21a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:25a High

Thu 2:05p Low

Thu 8:47p High

Fri 2:35a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:17a High

Thu 1:47p Low

Thu 8:39p High

Fri 2:17a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:25a Low

Thu 11:54a High

Thu 5:57p Low

Fri 1:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:47a High

Thu 2:12p Low

Thu 9:10p High

Fri 2:42a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 11:28a High

Thu 5:04p Low

Fri 12:50a High

Fri 5:34a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 8:29a High

Thu 3:19p Low

Thu 9:43p High

Fri 3:35a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:25a High

Thu 1:54p Low

Thu 8:35p High

Fri 2:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 7:50a High

Thu 2:29p Low

Thu 8:59p High

Fri 2:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:37a High

Thu 2:07p Low

Thu 8:40p High

Fri 2:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 8:32a High

Thu 3:08p Low

Thu 9:27p High

Fri 3:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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