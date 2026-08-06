NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 6

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 6

Sunrise in Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS especially off Atlantic and Cape May County beaches. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through 8 p.m. Saturday. Heat index values up to 103 degrees expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature82° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:58am - 8:06pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 7:49a		High
Thu 2:17p		Low
Thu 9:11p		High
Fri 2:47a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:13a		High
Thu 1:51p		Low
Thu 8:35p		High
Fri 2:21a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:25a		High
Thu 2:05p		Low
Thu 8:47p		High
Fri 2:35a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:17a		High
Thu 1:47p		Low
Thu 8:39p		High
Fri 2:17a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:25a		Low
Thu 11:54a		High
Thu 5:57p		Low
Fri 1:16a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:47a		High
Thu 2:12p		Low
Thu 9:10p		High
Fri 2:42a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 11:28a		High
Thu 5:04p		Low
Fri 12:50a		High
Fri 5:34a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 8:29a		High
Thu 3:19p		Low
Thu 9:43p		High
Fri 3:35a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:25a		High
Thu 1:54p		Low
Thu 8:35p		High
Fri 2:20a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 7:50a		High
Thu 2:29p		Low
Thu 8:59p		High
Fri 2:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:37a		High
Thu 2:07p		Low
Thu 8:40p		High
Fri 2:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 8:32a		High
Thu 3:08p		Low
Thu 9:27p		High
Fri 3:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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