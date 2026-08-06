NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 6
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS especially off Atlantic and Cape May County beaches. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through 8 p.m. Saturday. Heat index values up to 103 degrees expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:58am - 8:06pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 7:49a
|High
Thu 2:17p
|Low
Thu 9:11p
|High
Fri 2:47a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:13a
|High
Thu 1:51p
|Low
Thu 8:35p
|High
Fri 2:21a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:25a
|High
Thu 2:05p
|Low
Thu 8:47p
|High
Fri 2:35a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:17a
|High
Thu 1:47p
|Low
Thu 8:39p
|High
Fri 2:17a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:25a
|Low
Thu 11:54a
|High
Thu 5:57p
|Low
Fri 1:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:47a
|High
Thu 2:12p
|Low
Thu 9:10p
|High
Fri 2:42a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 11:28a
|High
Thu 5:04p
|Low
Fri 12:50a
|High
Fri 5:34a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 8:29a
|High
Thu 3:19p
|Low
Thu 9:43p
|High
Fri 3:35a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:25a
|High
Thu 1:54p
|Low
Thu 8:35p
|High
Fri 2:20a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 7:50a
|High
Thu 2:29p
|Low
Thu 8:59p
|High
Fri 2:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:37a
|High
Thu 2:07p
|Low
Thu 8:40p
|High
Fri 2:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 8:32a
|High
Thu 3:08p
|Low
Thu 9:27p
|High
Fri 3:34a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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