Beautiful weather across NJ Tuesday, rain showers roll in late Wednesday

The Bottom Line

Despite a chilly start, Tuesday looks like a very nice day with sunshine, dry weather, and highs in the 60s. Still running a bit below seasonal normals — a common theme of this spring so far — but again, quite pleasant and quite comfortable. Wednesday will be the one truly inclement day of the week, as clouds thicken up and rain chances rise. A spot shower may clip North Jersey in the morning. And then more widespread showers are likely later on. Everyone may pick up a good quarter-inch of total rain by early Thursday morning. As skies slowly clear through Thursday and Friday, we will start to warm up again. Temperatures are forecast to soar into the 70s and 80s by the end of the weekend.

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Weather Hazards

Aside from some rumbles of thunder late Wednesday, there are no hazardous weather concerns in the forecast for the next seven days.

Climatological Context

May 12 is the 132th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures for this date are between 71 and 72 degrees. Normal lows range from 50 to 53 degrees.

May is, on average, New Jersey's 5th warmest, 5th driest, and 8th snowiest month of the year.

Tuesday

There is a lot to like about Tuesday's forecast. Yes, it is a chilly morning — some hilltops of North Jersey actually froze overnight. Yes, the pollen levels are very high. Yes, drought concerns continue. And yes, technically afternoon temperatures will feel more typical of April than mid-May. But still, it will be bright, dry, and comfortable.

40s in the morning will rebound to highs in the mid 60s by Tuesday afternoon. We will enjoy bright sunshine and blue skies all day, along with completely dry weather. A light breeze will blow from the south, accentuating the comfortable air. Again, no pressing weather concerns at all.

Tuesday evening will stay quiet and pleasant, with increasing clouds expected late night. Overnight low temperatures will dip to around 50 degrees. I will call that seasonably cool, typical for this time of year.

Wednesday

Again, Wednesday is the one day this week where inclement, unsettled whether may get in the way of your outdoor activities. But we are not talking about an all-day soaker or washout.

The baseline forecast for Wednesday is for mostly cloudy skies and increasingly breezy conditions. (Possible gusts may climb to 30 mph.) High temperatures will inch closer to 70 degrees, possibly with some noticeable humidity in the air.

In terms of the rain, some spot showers may clip through northern New Jersey from morning through midday. And then more widespread showers look to arrive around late afternoon, from about 4 p.m. onward. There could be some embedded thunderstorms Wednesday evening.

So most of the rain will come through New Jersey Wednesday evening. Rainfall totals should average a quarter-inch across the state.

Thursday

We will probably dry out by daybreak Thursday. However, given what I'm seeing in the latest model guidance, I do have to leave the chance for lingering morning showers in the forecast. Then we will see partial clearing into the afternoon.

Temperatures will scale back to the lower to mid 60s on Thursday. Not that much of a difference, but probably noticeable. As long as skies brighten up enough and rain moves out on schedule, Thursday afternoon should be fine and dandy.

Friday & Beyond

Friday will be a good weather day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. I just can't rule out an isolated sprinkle, especially in the early morning hours.

And then, let the warmup begin! It looks like an influx of warm air will push into New Jersey starting on Saturday, sending temperatures soaring into the 70s. Widespread 80s will be a possibility for Sunday and Monday. (Some model guidance even hints at 90s for part of New Jersey — hot stuff, especially for May!)

While I doubt the summerlike warmth will last throughout next week — which, by the way, is the week leading up to the big Memorial Day Weekend — it is a sign that sustained warm air is trying to work into New Jersey. So we will see if the extended forecast carries more and more 70s and 80s as we head into late May. The Summer Solstice is only 41 days away!

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for May (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of May. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.