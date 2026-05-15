NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 15
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
9 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|54° - 62°
(Normal 52° - 61°)
|Air Temperature
|64° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 7:06a
|Low
Fri 1:12p
|High
Fri 7:25p
|Low
Sat 2:07a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:40a
|Low
Fri 12:36p
|High
Fri 6:59p
|Low
Sat 1:31a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:54a
|Low
Fri 12:48p
|High
Fri 7:13p
|Low
Sat 1:43a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:36a
|Low
Fri 12:40p
|High
Fri 6:55p
|Low
Sat 1:35a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:18a
|High
Fri 10:46a
|Low
Fri 5:17p
|High
Fri 11:05p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:57a
|Low
Fri 1:06p
|High
Fri 7:20p
|Low
Sat 2:09a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 9:53a
|Low
Fri 4:51p
|High
Fri 10:12p
|Low
Sat 5:46a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 7:51a
|Low
Fri 1:38p
|High
Fri 8:20p
|Low
Sat 2:40a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:41a
|Low
Fri 12:41p
|High
Fri 7:04p
|Low
Sat 1:37a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 7:10a
|Low
Fri 1:05p
|High
Fri 7:37p
|Low
Sat 2:02a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:46a
|Low
Fri 12:48p
|High
Fri 7:12p
|Low
Sat 1:42a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 7:51a
|Low
Fri 1:41p
|High
Fri 8:14p
|Low
Sat 2:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 10 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 9 seconds.
SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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