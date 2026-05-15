Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Northwest

9 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 54° - 62°

(Normal 52° - 61°) Air Temperature 64° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 7:06a Low

Fri 1:12p High

Fri 7:25p Low

Sat 2:07a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:40a Low

Fri 12:36p High

Fri 6:59p Low

Sat 1:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:54a Low

Fri 12:48p High

Fri 7:13p Low

Sat 1:43a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:36a Low

Fri 12:40p High

Fri 6:55p Low

Sat 1:35a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:18a High

Fri 10:46a Low

Fri 5:17p High

Fri 11:05p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:57a Low

Fri 1:06p High

Fri 7:20p Low

Sat 2:09a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 9:53a Low

Fri 4:51p High

Fri 10:12p Low

Sat 5:46a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 7:51a Low

Fri 1:38p High

Fri 8:20p Low

Sat 2:40a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:41a Low

Fri 12:41p High

Fri 7:04p Low

Sat 1:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 7:10a Low

Fri 1:05p High

Fri 7:37p Low

Sat 2:02a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:46a Low

Fri 12:48p High

Fri 7:12p Low

Sat 1:42a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 7:51a Low

Fri 1:41p High

Fri 8:14p Low

Sat 2:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 10 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 9 seconds.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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