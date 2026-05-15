NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 15

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 15

A moment of seaside tranquility in Beach Haven, N.J. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
9 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature54° - 62°
(Normal 52° - 61°)
Air Temperature64° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 7:06a		Low
Fri 1:12p		High
Fri 7:25p		Low
Sat 2:07a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:40a		Low
Fri 12:36p		High
Fri 6:59p		Low
Sat 1:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:54a		Low
Fri 12:48p		High
Fri 7:13p		Low
Sat 1:43a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:36a		Low
Fri 12:40p		High
Fri 6:55p		Low
Sat 1:35a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:18a		High
Fri 10:46a		Low
Fri 5:17p		High
Fri 11:05p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 6:57a		Low
Fri 1:06p		High
Fri 7:20p		Low
Sat 2:09a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Fri 9:53a		Low
Fri 4:51p		High
Fri 10:12p		Low
Sat 5:46a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 7:51a		Low
Fri 1:38p		High
Fri 8:20p		Low
Sat 2:40a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:41a		Low
Fri 12:41p		High
Fri 7:04p		Low
Sat 1:37a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 7:10a		Low
Fri 1:05p		High
Fri 7:37p		Low
Sat 2:02a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 6:46a		Low
Fri 12:48p		High
Fri 7:12p		Low
Sat 1:42a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 7:51a		Low
Fri 1:41p		High
Fri 8:14p		Low
Sat 2:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 10 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 9 seconds.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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