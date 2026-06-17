Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 76°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 71° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:29pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 10:28a Low

Wed 4:31p High

Wed 10:42p Low

Thu 5:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:02a Low

Wed 3:55p High

Wed 10:16p Low

Thu 4:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:16a Low

Wed 4:07p High

Wed 10:30p Low

Thu 4:56a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:58a Low

Wed 3:59p High

Wed 10:12p Low

Thu 4:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:35a High

Wed 2:08p Low

Wed 8:36p High

Thu 2:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 10:16a Low

Wed 4:22p High

Wed 10:32p Low

Thu 5:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:09a High

Wed 1:15p Low

Wed 8:10p High

Thu 1:29a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 5:08a High

Wed 11:12a Low

Wed 4:54p High

Wed 11:32p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:05a Low

Wed 3:53p High

Wed 10:20p Low

Thu 4:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 10:37a Low

Wed 4:18p High

Wed 11:00p Low

Thu 5:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:07a Low

Wed 3:57p High

Wed 10:30p Low

Thu 5:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 5:01a High

Wed 11:10a Low

Wed 4:54p High

Wed 11:29p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds.

THU: S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds, becoming S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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