NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 17

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 17

Yellow flag flies in Seaside Heights (Ocean County Sheriff's Office)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature71° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:29pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 10:28a		Low
Wed 4:31p		High
Wed 10:42p		Low
Thu 5:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:02a		Low
Wed 3:55p		High
Wed 10:16p		Low
Thu 4:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:16a		Low
Wed 4:07p		High
Wed 10:30p		Low
Thu 4:56a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:58a		Low
Wed 3:59p		High
Wed 10:12p		Low
Thu 4:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:35a		High
Wed 2:08p		Low
Wed 8:36p		High
Thu 2:22a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 10:16a		Low
Wed 4:22p		High
Wed 10:32p		Low
Thu 5:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 8:09a		High
Wed 1:15p		Low
Wed 8:10p		High
Thu 1:29a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 5:08a		High
Wed 11:12a		Low
Wed 4:54p		High
Wed 11:32p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:05a		Low
Wed 3:53p		High
Wed 10:20p		Low
Thu 4:56a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 10:37a		Low
Wed 4:18p		High
Wed 11:00p		Low
Thu 5:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:07a		Low
Wed 3:57p		High
Wed 10:30p		Low
Thu 5:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 5:01a		High
Wed 11:10a		Low
Wed 4:54p		High
Wed 11:29p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds.

THU: S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds, becoming S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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