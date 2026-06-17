NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 17
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 10:28a
|Low
Wed 4:31p
|High
Wed 10:42p
|Low
Thu 5:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:02a
|Low
Wed 3:55p
|High
Wed 10:16p
|Low
Thu 4:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:16a
|Low
Wed 4:07p
|High
Wed 10:30p
|Low
Thu 4:56a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:58a
|Low
Wed 3:59p
|High
Wed 10:12p
|Low
Thu 4:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:35a
|High
Wed 2:08p
|Low
Wed 8:36p
|High
Thu 2:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 10:16a
|Low
Wed 4:22p
|High
Wed 10:32p
|Low
Thu 5:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:09a
|High
Wed 1:15p
|Low
Wed 8:10p
|High
Thu 1:29a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 5:08a
|High
Wed 11:12a
|Low
Wed 4:54p
|High
Wed 11:32p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:05a
|Low
Wed 3:53p
|High
Wed 10:20p
|Low
Thu 4:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 10:37a
|Low
Wed 4:18p
|High
Wed 11:00p
|Low
Thu 5:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:07a
|Low
Wed 3:57p
|High
Wed 10:30p
|Low
Thu 5:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 5:01a
|High
Wed 11:10a
|Low
Wed 4:54p
|High
Wed 11:29p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds.
THU: S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds, becoming S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
FRI: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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