NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 16

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 16

Fishing in Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature71° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:28pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 9:31a		Low
Tue 3:37p		High
Tue 9:46p		Low
Wed 4:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:05a		Low
Tue 3:01p		High
Tue 9:20p		Low
Wed 3:54a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:19a		Low
Tue 3:13p		High
Tue 9:34p		Low
Wed 4:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:01a		Low
Tue 3:05p		High
Tue 9:16p		Low
Wed 3:58a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:44a		High
Tue 1:11p		Low
Tue 7:42p		High
Wed 1:26a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 9:21a		Low
Tue 3:28p		High
Tue 9:38p		Low
Wed 4:31a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 7:18a		High
Tue 12:18p		Low
Tue 7:16p		High
Wed 12:33a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 10:17a		Low
Tue 3:57p		High
Tue 10:40p		Low
Wed 5:08a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:10a		Low
Tue 2:58p		High
Tue 9:27p		Low
Wed 4:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 9:41a		Low
Tue 3:23p		High
Tue 10:07p		Low
Wed 4:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:11a		Low
Tue 3:03p		High
Tue 9:36p		Low
Wed 4:07a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 10:16a		Low
Tue 3:58p		High
Tue 10:36p		Low
Wed 5:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early this afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Beach Boys Albums Ranked

There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls.

Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules

The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules.

Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination

Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM