Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 77°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 71° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:28pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:31a Low

Tue 3:37p High

Tue 9:46p Low

Wed 4:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:05a Low

Tue 3:01p High

Tue 9:20p Low

Wed 3:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:19a Low

Tue 3:13p High

Tue 9:34p Low

Wed 4:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:01a Low

Tue 3:05p High

Tue 9:16p Low

Wed 3:58a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:44a High

Tue 1:11p Low

Tue 7:42p High

Wed 1:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:21a Low

Tue 3:28p High

Tue 9:38p Low

Wed 4:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 7:18a High

Tue 12:18p Low

Tue 7:16p High

Wed 12:33a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 10:17a Low

Tue 3:57p High

Tue 10:40p Low

Wed 5:08a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:10a Low

Tue 2:58p High

Tue 9:27p Low

Wed 4:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 9:41a Low

Tue 3:23p High

Tue 10:07p Low

Wed 4:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:11a Low

Tue 3:03p High

Tue 9:36p Low

Wed 4:07a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 10:16a Low

Tue 3:58p High

Tue 10:36p Low

Wed 5:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early this afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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