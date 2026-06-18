NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 18
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Always obey posted beach flags. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until midnight. Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts around 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft expected. Brief gale force wind gusts near 35 kt are possible along the nearshore coastal waters during the afternoon hours.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the South
18 - 29 mph (Gust 36 mph)
16 - 25 knots (Gust 31 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 93°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:20a
|High
Thu 11:27a
|Low
Thu 5:24p
|High
Thu 11:39p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:01a
|Low
Thu 4:48p
|High
Thu 11:13p
|Low
Fri 5:33a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:15a
|Low
Thu 5:00p
|High
Thu 11:27p
|Low
Fri 5:45a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:57a
|Low
Thu 4:52p
|High
Thu 11:09p
|Low
Fri 5:37a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:25a
|High
Thu 3:07p
|Low
Thu 9:29p
|High
Fri 3:19a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:24a
|High
Thu 11:14a
|Low
Thu 5:18p
|High
Thu 11:28p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 8:59a
|High
Thu 2:14p
|Low
Thu 9:03p
|High
Fri 2:26a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 6:00a
|High
Thu 12:08p
|Low
Thu 5:52p
|High
Fri 12:25a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:02a
|Low
Thu 4:50p
|High
Thu 11:15p
|Low
Fri 5:50a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 5:22a
|High
Thu 11:32a
|Low
Thu 5:16p
|High
Thu 11:52p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:00a
|High
Thu 11:04a
|Low
Thu 4:54p
|High
Thu 11:25p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 5:56a
|High
Thu 12:05p
|Low
Thu 5:52p
|High
Fri 12:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds, becoming S 4 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely.
MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft in the evening. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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