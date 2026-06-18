NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 18

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 18

Red flag on the beach on Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Always obey posted beach flags. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until midnight. Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts around 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft expected. Brief gale force wind gusts near 35 kt are possible along the nearshore coastal waters during the afternoon hours.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the South
18 - 29 mph (Gust 36 mph)
16 - 25 knots (Gust 31 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature82° - 93°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:29pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 5:20a		High
Thu 11:27a		Low
Thu 5:24p		High
Thu 11:39p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:01a		Low
Thu 4:48p		High
Thu 11:13p		Low
Fri 5:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:15a		Low
Thu 5:00p		High
Thu 11:27p		Low
Fri 5:45a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:57a		Low
Thu 4:52p		High
Thu 11:09p		Low
Fri 5:37a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:25a		High
Thu 3:07p		Low
Thu 9:29p		High
Fri 3:19a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:24a		High
Thu 11:14a		Low
Thu 5:18p		High
Thu 11:28p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 8:59a		High
Thu 2:14p		Low
Thu 9:03p		High
Fri 2:26a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 6:00a		High
Thu 12:08p		Low
Thu 5:52p		High
Fri 12:25a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:02a		Low
Thu 4:50p		High
Thu 11:15p		Low
Fri 5:50a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 5:22a		High
Thu 11:32a		Low
Thu 5:16p		High
Thu 11:52p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:00a		High
Thu 11:04a		Low
Thu 4:54p		High
Thu 11:25p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 5:56a		High
Thu 12:05p		Low
Thu 5:52p		High
Fri 12:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds, becoming S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft in the evening. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
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