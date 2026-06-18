Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Always obey posted beach flags. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until midnight. Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts around 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft expected. Brief gale force wind gusts near 35 kt are possible along the nearshore coastal waters during the afternoon hours.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 6 feet Winds From the South

18 - 29 mph (Gust 36 mph)

16 - 25 knots (Gust 31 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 76°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 82° - 93° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:29pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:20a High

Thu 11:27a Low

Thu 5:24p High

Thu 11:39p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:01a Low

Thu 4:48p High

Thu 11:13p Low

Fri 5:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:15a Low

Thu 5:00p High

Thu 11:27p Low

Fri 5:45a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:57a Low

Thu 4:52p High

Thu 11:09p Low

Fri 5:37a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:25a High

Thu 3:07p Low

Thu 9:29p High

Fri 3:19a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:24a High

Thu 11:14a Low

Thu 5:18p High

Thu 11:28p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 8:59a High

Thu 2:14p Low

Thu 9:03p High

Fri 2:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 6:00a High

Thu 12:08p Low

Thu 5:52p High

Fri 12:25a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:02a Low

Thu 4:50p High

Thu 11:15p Low

Fri 5:50a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 5:22a High

Thu 11:32a Low

Thu 5:16p High

Thu 11:52p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:00a High

Thu 11:04a Low

Thu 4:54p High

Thu 11:25p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 5:56a High

Thu 12:05p Low

Thu 5:52p High

Fri 12:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds, becoming S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft in the evening. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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