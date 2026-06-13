NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 13
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
6 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 75°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 6:43a
|Low
Sat 12:46p
|High
Sat 7:05p
|Low
Sun 1:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:17a
|Low
Sat 12:10p
|High
Sat 6:39p
|Low
Sun 1:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:31a
|Low
Sat 12:22p
|High
Sat 6:53p
|Low
Sun 1:26a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:13a
|Low
Sat 12:14p
|High
Sat 6:35p
|Low
Sun 1:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:23a
|Low
Sat 4:51p
|High
Sat 10:45p
|Low
Sun 5:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:34a
|Low
Sat 12:37p
|High
Sat 6:58p
|Low
Sun 1:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 9:30a
|Low
Sat 4:25p
|High
Sat 9:52p
|Low
Sun 5:29a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 7:27a
|Low
Sat 1:10p
|High
Sat 7:59p
|Low
Sun 2:25a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:18a
|Low
Sat 12:14p
|High
Sat 6:43p
|Low
Sun 1:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 6:43a
|Low
Sat 12:36p
|High
Sat 7:17p
|Low
Sun 1:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:23a
|Low
Sat 12:20p
|High
Sat 6:53p
|Low
Sun 1:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 7:27a
|Low
Sat 1:14p
|High
Sat 7:53p
|Low
Sun 2:16a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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