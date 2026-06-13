Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

6 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 75°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 80° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:27pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 6:43a Low

Sat 12:46p High

Sat 7:05p Low

Sun 1:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:17a Low

Sat 12:10p High

Sat 6:39p Low

Sun 1:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:31a Low

Sat 12:22p High

Sat 6:53p Low

Sun 1:26a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:13a Low

Sat 12:14p High

Sat 6:35p Low

Sun 1:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:23a Low

Sat 4:51p High

Sat 10:45p Low

Sun 5:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:34a Low

Sat 12:37p High

Sat 6:58p Low

Sun 1:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 9:30a Low

Sat 4:25p High

Sat 9:52p Low

Sun 5:29a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 7:27a Low

Sat 1:10p High

Sat 7:59p Low

Sun 2:25a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:18a Low

Sat 12:14p High

Sat 6:43p Low

Sun 1:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 6:43a Low

Sat 12:36p High

Sat 7:17p Low

Sun 1:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:23a Low

Sat 12:20p High

Sat 6:53p Low

Sun 1:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 7:27a Low

Sat 1:14p High

Sat 7:53p Low

Sun 2:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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