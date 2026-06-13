NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 13

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 13

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
6 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 75°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature80° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:27pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 6:43a		Low
Sat 12:46p		High
Sat 7:05p		Low
Sun 1:50a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:17a		Low
Sat 12:10p		High
Sat 6:39p		Low
Sun 1:14a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:31a		Low
Sat 12:22p		High
Sat 6:53p		Low
Sun 1:26a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:13a		Low
Sat 12:14p		High
Sat 6:35p		Low
Sun 1:18a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 10:23a		Low
Sat 4:51p		High
Sat 10:45p		Low
Sun 5:55a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 6:34a		Low
Sat 12:37p		High
Sat 6:58p		Low
Sun 1:53a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 9:30a		Low
Sat 4:25p		High
Sat 9:52p		Low
Sun 5:29a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 7:27a		Low
Sat 1:10p		High
Sat 7:59p		Low
Sun 2:25a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:18a		Low
Sat 12:14p		High
Sat 6:43p		Low
Sun 1:23a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 6:43a		Low
Sat 12:36p		High
Sat 7:17p		Low
Sun 1:47a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:23a		Low
Sat 12:20p		High
Sat 6:53p		Low
Sun 1:27a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 7:27a		Low
Sat 1:14p		High
Sat 7:53p		Low
Sun 2:16a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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