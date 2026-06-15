The final week of Spring begins with refreshing air and sunshine for NJ

The Bottom Line

It seems like humidity and thunderstorms have been a constant battle over the last week. Well, as we pass the midpoint of June and enter the final week of spring, the forecast is looking much calmer and happier — although there will still be some spurts of showery, unsettled weather this week. As showers exit early Monday morning, humidity will drop like a stone. That will leave us with a mostly sunny and dry day, with a refreshing breeze and high temperatures mainly in the 70s. Tuesday looks great too, with more sunshine and 70s. Wednesday will be a little warmer and stickier, with a limited chance of showers. Thursday may be the one big challenge of the week, as thermometers soar to 90 degrees along with a good chance of thunderstorms.

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Weather Hazards

This forecast is pretty quiet, especially compared to last week. There are no major concerns through Wednesday, and most of the week features comfortable temperatures and only isolated to spotty rain chances.

The one exception is Thursday, the hottest day of the week. While humidity levels will increase, conditions are not expected to become truly "dangerous". However, Thursday also carries the best chance for thunderstorms, and some of those storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. At this point, that is the primary weather concern for the upcoming week.

Climatological Context

June 15 is the 166th day of 2026. Believe it or not, we have already reached the halfway point of June. The Summer Solstice — the official start of summer — arrives early Sunday morning.

Normal high temperatures range from 81 to 82 degrees, while normal low temperatures are around 64 degrees.

June is, on average, New Jersey's third warmest and third wettest month of the year.

Monday

Overnight brought some fierce thunderstorms with strong winds and heavy rain to New Jersey, especially along the western edge of the state. The last lingering showers have already cleared out, and we are only left with damp roads and puddles at this point.

The big story for Monday: Falling humidity levels through the morning, as a dry air mass sweeps into the Garden State. The operative word for Monday's weather: Refreshing.

Expect a mix of sunshine and a few lingering clouds, accompanied by a noticeable breeze. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to around 80, making Monday the coolest day in about a week. But after the recent heat and humidity, that is certainly not a bad thing. It should be a beautiful late spring afternoon.

Monday night turns clear and fairly cool, with temperatures averaging mid 50s around the state.

Tuesday

Once again, sunshine should dominate the sky Tuesday, as humidity stays nice and low. Afternoon temperatures will settle comfortably into the mid 70s. If you have outdoor plans, Tuesday is a winner.

Clouds will begin to increase Tuesday night.

Wednesday

Wednesday marks a subtle transition, as our air turns slightly stickier again. Temperatures will climb into the seasonable lower 80s, as humidity levels tick upward.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. And there is a chance that showers clip the northern and western edges of New Jersey. I think most communities stay dry here, but it is worth keeping an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans.

Overall, Wednesday still looks decent, just not quite as spectacular as Monday and Tuesday.

Thursday & Beyond

Thursday is shaping up to be the biggest weather troublemaker of the week. It will be hot and windy, with temperatures soaring to around 90 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop during the day, and some could be on the strong side with heavy rain and gusty winds. I am not 100% sure of the timing at this point, but model guidance seems to be pointing to midday storms rather than a classic late-day event.

Looking beyond Thursday, temperatures should settle back closer to normal levels, with highs close to 80 degrees. and the overall pattern remains relatively quiet. Some lingering showers could clip the southern coast on Friday. Saturday looks fantastic. And the GFS favors a period of truly soggy weather on Father's Day Sunday, while the European model paints a drier solution — we will see which model wins out as this forecast continues to evolve.

Best Off-the-Beaten-Path Getaway Spots to Check Out This Summer in New Jersey Here’s something to consider, New Jersey residents. If you still want to get away for a little bit this summer but can’t afford it, think about doing a staycation right here in the Garden State. Sure, you can go to the Jersey Shore, the Wildwoods, Atlantic City, but those are big tourist spots. Consider checking out these 10 getaway spots “off the beaten path.” Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.