Warmer, stickier, cloudier, stormier: NJ’s weather turns more unsettled

The Bottom Line

After two gorgeous days, it is time to talk about some changes in New Jersey's weather. Wednesday won't be bad, although a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm are possible during the day. They will be hit-or-miss, with plenty of dry weather too. It will be warmer and stickier than the past few days, with higher humidity and high temperatures mainly in the 80s. Thursday turns stormy, with a round of widespread showers and thunderstorms in the morning followed by the potential for pop-up strong storm cells later in the afternoon. It will be a hot, humid, and windy day. Friday turns less steamy, with lingering showers. And the majority of the Father's Day weekend looks great—we'll just have to watch for rain to possibly creep in late Sunday.

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Weather Hazards

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s and heat index values reaching the middle 90s. While that falls short of dangerous heat criteria, it will still feel uncomfortable and quite sweaty.

In addition, winds will gust between 30 and 40 mph at times.

Thursday also carries the week's greatest severe weather concern. Scattered thunderstorms in the morning and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon could be on the strong side, producing localized downpours and gusty winds.

Climatological Context

June 17 is the 168th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 82 to 83 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 62 to 64 degrees.

June is, on average, New Jersey's third warmest and third wettest month of the year.

Wednesday

Wednesday morning is fine, with most temperatures starting the day around 60 degrees. It is still pleasant enough to enjoy the morning outdoors, although you'll probably notice the air feeling just a little stickier than it did Tuesday.

A warm front sliding through New Jersey introduces a few noticeable changes to the forecast. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s, about five degrees warmer than Tuesday, with humidity steadily increasing throughout the day.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds. And a few hit-or-miss showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Some neighborhoods will stay completely dry, while others could catch a brief downpour. It will rain for 10 to 15 minutes, and then stop.

Thursday

Heads up, eyes on the sky, and stay weather aware. There is a lot of weather coming up on Thursday, New Jersey.

First, a cluster of showers and thunderstorms will roll in from early morning through about midday. This will primarily affect the northern half of the state.

Additional popup thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon. This storm activity is not a guarantee — but it is important to mention, because these storms would almost certainly be strong to severe if they do happen.

Meanwhile, temperatures will surge into the lower 90s as humidity climbs into steamy territory. Southwest winds could gust as high as 40 mph too.

The good news? All this dramatic weather only lasts one day! This is not the beginning of another prolonged heat wave.

Friday

Friday starts with some lingering showers, mainly across southern and coastal New Jersey. As the day progresses, I expect skies to gradually brighten to a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Temperatures will settle into the 80 to 85 degree range, while lowering humidity makes the air feel substantially much more comfortable than Thursday. A stiff breeze will continue through the day too.

Saturday & Beyond

I am liking Saturday's forecast a lot, as it looks very similar to Monday and Tuesday's gorgeous weather. Sunny, breezy, and dry with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Sounds like a fantastic final full day of spring.

Father's Day Sunday looks pretty good, with increasing clouds and highs again near 80. The one problem is that rain could start creeping in late-day. Are we talking late afternoon? Or late evening? Or late night? Good question — only time will tell, as this forecast continues to evolve.

That rain chance will really get cranking into next Monday. Afterwards, we should settle into another period of dry, pleasant weather through the middle of next week.

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Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.